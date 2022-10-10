Farmers are set to pay for emissions by 2025. Photo / Christine Cornege

It is set to be a big day for the agriculture industry, with the Government expected to announce a world-first scheme that will see New Zealand farmers pay for emissions by 2025.

The consultation document, Te tātai utu o ngā tukunga ahuwhenua - Pricing Agricultural Emissions, on the scheme says it will be introduced in just three years and is expected to be signed off by Cabinet in 2023, Stuff reports.

The system of farmgate pricing has been worked on since 2019 after calls from the sector to have a farmgate emissions pricing system that would reward climate-friendly farmers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw are making an announcement in the Wairarapa this morning.

The Government has committed to a 10 per cent reduction in methane emissions from agriculture and landfills by 2030, going up to a 24-47 per cent reduction by 2050, compared to 2017 levels. It comes alongside a net-zero emissions target for 2050.

The Government has accepted most of the recommendations made by the He Waka Eke Noa partnership but rejected two primary recommendations, Stuff reports.

The scheme that will see farmers pay for emissions by 2025 will be a world-first. Photo / Michael Craig

According to the consultation document, the Climate Change Commission will now make the primary recommendation to Cabinet on price, a process in which farmers will be able to participate. Government ministers will make the final decision.

Initially, farmers were set to be folded into the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) if insufficient progress was made on farmgate pricing. However, under the new proposals, if the sector is not ready to start farmgate pricing by 2025, it will be subject to an interim backstop processor levy.

That would see importers and manufacturers paying for the emissions based on the amount imported or processed. Government ministers will recommend next year whether the processor levy needs to be brought in.

In the report, the Government admitted having concerns about the tight timeframe and that getting the system off the ground would "require a significant amount of work, relying on a tightly sequenced series of events".

That includes the risk that farmers, growers and the systems that needed to be in place would not be ready by 2025, causing a delay in pricing agricultural emissions – making it even harder and more expensive to achieve promised 2030 emissions reductions.