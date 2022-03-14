Minister of Health Andrew Little and Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare make an announcement on the interim Māori Health Authority.

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The interim Māori Health Authority is now able to fund services with a $22 million package, Minister of Health Andrew Little and Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare announced this morning.

The authority is part of a major sector health shake-up that will see New Zealand's 20 DHBs scrapped and replaced by one new centralised Crown entity, Health New Zealand.

The Māori Health Authority is to be the lead commissioner of health services targeted at Māori and "act as co-commission for other health services accessed by Māori, working jointly with Health NZ to approve commissioning plans and priorities".

"This Government is committed to building a new national health system so all New Zealanders can get the health care they need no matter who they are or where they live," Little said.

The $22m initial funding package comes from Budget 2021's Māori Health Authority Commissioning funding. It also follows appointments of a board and chief executive in December.

"The interim Māori Health Authority will now work with Iwi-Māori Partnership Boards to create services that could include health education, pūrākau, resource development, and models centred on addressing the wider social and environmental determinants of health in their communities," Little said.

The authority comes under the Pae Oranga bill, announced in April last year.

Its formation comes after years of outrage from those working in the health sector about inequities and breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and was recommended by the Waitangi Tribunal in 2019 and the Simpson review last year.

Both Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority will become permanent entities in July, and both chief executives - announced in December - will start their new roles in the first quarter.

Henare said the reforms were to fix "a health system that for too long has failed to address the disproportionate health outcomes that Māori face".

"On average, Māori die seven years younger than other population groups. This situation cannot be allowed to continue."

Henare said the initial investment lay the foundation for the authority's role supporting kaupapa Maori health services and expanding Te Ao Māori solutions across the health system.

"This is about putting whānau first and supporting new and different approaches that work for Māori communities," Henare said.

"I am pleased the interim Māori Health Authority is getting to work quickly to commission providers to deliver services that will make a huge difference for whānau."

The reforms have faced heavy scrutiny, particularly the Māori Health Authority which former National leader Judith Collins likened to "separatism". New leader Christopher Luxon has made similar comments.

Little has previously defended functions of the authority, saying it represented partnership, a key principle of the Treaty of Waitangi, and was vital for Māori to turn around hugely inequitable health outcomes, including the fact Māori die on average seven years earlier than non-Māori.

Little said the proposal wasn't for two different systems - but for one system with two partners who will have to agree.

Specific areas that have been identified by the iMHA to be funded include:

$3m for mātauranga Māori (traditional Māori knowledge) initiatives and services.

$6m to support Māori providers with innovation and sustainability.

$5m to support kaupapa Māori approaches to population health.

$2m to expand existing rongoā services.

$2m to support further development of the Māori workforce.

$1.1m to support strengthening national collaboration and sharing exemplar projects.

$3.2m has been allocated by the Māori Health Authority and the Māori Health Directorate of the Ministry of Health to support the establishment of Iwi-Māori Partnership Boards this year.