Pre-Budget announcement to outline the Government’s Police and Law and Order Budget initiatives.

Labour's top criminal justice officials are gathering at a South Auckland police station to announce new spending priorities before this month's Budget reveal.

Police Minister Poto Williams, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis and Justice Minister Kris Faafoi are at Counties Manukau Police Station for the 10.30am announcement (which you can watch on the livestream above).

The announcement comes amid a climb in youth crime over the past month, including headline-grabbing ram raids and gang fighting.

It also come as Opposition parties work to push crime back into the political spotlight.

Over the past month, youths have been alleged to have been behind a ram raid at an Auckland mall in which vehicles drove through the shopping centre and a break-in Hamilton that involved a 7-year-old.

During the recent school holidays, at least 45 children or teenagers were alleged to have been responsible for eight such crimes, Children's Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers previously told the Herald on Sunday.

Williams described the youth crime spike as distressing and said a "whole of society" approach would be needed.

In the past two years, 109 new police staff had been employed to work in the youth space.

In Parliament, National police spokesman Mark Mitchell, a former police officer, has pointedly questioned Williams about the Government's response to crime.

Mitchell has focused on gang tensions and the increase in wait times for high-priority police callouts. There were frequent reports of shootings gang tensions that were not previously a big feature of the crime scene in New Zealand, he said.

Williams has pointed to Operation Tauwhiro - the Government's crackdown on gangs and gun violence, which started in February 2021 - as a "resounding success".

Authorities announced in March the operation would be extended through June 2022 after more than 1500 firearms were confiscated in the first 12 months.

An analysis of the data reported by the Herald last month shows fewer firearms were discovered during that time-period than during the previous three calendar years. There were 1626 confiscations in 2018, 1790 in 2019 and 1862 confiscations in 2020.

The police were unable to say how many of the 1531 firearms were seized from gangs as a direct result of Operation Tauwhiro investigations and how many were instead the result of routine 111 police responses and other investigations.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is set to deliver Budget 2022 on May 19.