Gore police pursue ‘positive’ leads in suspicious house fire investigation

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The suspicious fire took place on February 21, 2024. Photo / File

Fifteen months after a suspicious house fire in Gore, police say they are preparing to make an arrest.

Emergency services responded to the blaze on Elswick St, Waikaia, on February 21, 2024, just after midnight.

While there were no injuries, the house and two vehicles on the property sustained extensive damage in the incident.

Gore Police have said they are now following positive lines of inquiry in the investigation of a “suspicious” house fire.

Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney said Police were determined to hold the person responsible accountable.

While no offender has been located at this stage, police were progressing to make an arrest, he said.

“There are positive leads in our investigation that we are looking into, however, we continue to appeal to the public for any information they have on this incident.

“Police appreciate this arson was some time ago, however, any information provided by the public could be pivotal to the investigation.

“We know there are people out there who may know something about this house fire, and we would like them to get in touch.“

”If you know anything, we encourage you to come forward and speak to us."

People with information that can assist in investigations can contact Police online through 105.police.govt.nz and clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 240222/8704.

