26 May, 2025 12:54 AM 2 mins to read

The suspicious fire took place on February 21, 2024. Photo / File

Fifteen months after a suspicious house fire in Gore, police say they are preparing to make an arrest.

Emergency services responded to the blaze on Elswick St, Waikaia, on February 21, 2024, just after midnight.

While there were no injuries, the house and two vehicles on the property sustained extensive damage in the incident.

Gore Police have said they are now following positive lines of inquiry in the investigation of a “suspicious” house fire.

Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney said Police were determined to hold the person responsible accountable.