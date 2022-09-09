A helicopter hovered above the upturned boat to rescue those clinging to the hull. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services are rushing to an unfolding incident near Kaikōura and locals understand a whale has collided with a boat.

It's understood that 11 people were on board at the time of the incident and several are still being rescued. Two helicopters were dispatched to help.

A police spokesperson said they were responding to an incident off Goose Bay in Kaikoura in which a boat has reportedly capsized.

The South Bay slipway was closed to the public while police responded.

A spokesperson said St John had been notified of an incident in the water at Goose Bay late this morning.

The spokesperson said police were in charge of the emergency.

An image on social media shows a number of people on top of the upturned boat, awaiting rescue.

A spokesperson for a local business said he understood a whale had hit a vessel this morning.

He understood an emergency response was underway and had seen a helicopter fly into South Bay this morning.

Police have been approached for comment.

Maritime New Zealand and the Canterbury Coastguard declined to comment.