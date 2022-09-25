Good Samaritan seriously assaulted after stopping to help domestic violence victim

The man stopped to help a woman and was allegedly attacked, suffering facial injuries. Photo / Bevan Conley

A good Samaritan who stopped to help a woman who was being pursued by a man was allegedly attacked and hospitalised, Hawke's Bay police say.

The shocking assault happened on State Highway 51 at Awatoto early on Sunday at about 4.30am.

Police said in a statement that the man stopped their car after seeing woman being chased by a man after what they described as family harm incident about 4.30am.

They both were allegedly attacked by the man, suffering serious injuries to their heads and faces, police said.

The man who stopped to help remains in hospital as of Sunday evening.

"Police are seeking any witnesses to this event or motorists in the area at the time who have not already come forward, to contact police," the statement said.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incidents and will appear on Monday in the Hastings District Court charged with assault.

Information can be provided to police via the 105 line quoting file number 220925/5510.