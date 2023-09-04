5500 doctors and 100 dentists walk off the job from midday, latest Roy Morgan poll has Labour on just 24% support and 70-thousand festival goers begin leaving sodden Nevada desert. Video / NZ Herald

A Napier bar has apologised after a knitting group was told to rethink their booking at the newly-opened central city venue.

In a post through social media on Monday afternoon, The Knit Nook announced they were cancelling their Tuesday booking at Good George Napier Taphouse after a call from the bar’s staff informing them that “knitting is not the vibe we are going for”.

“If someone brought a deck of cards or a board game it would be seen as normal but because of their perception of who should be in a tap house we are not welcome to knit there so I cancelled our bookings. I don’t even know what to say other than knitters are magical and they can’t handle our awesomeness,” the post said.

Good George Napier Taphouse has apologised after a knitting group were told they weren't the 'vibe' the pub was looking for. Photo / NZME

Good George Napier Taphouse responded on social media a few hours later apologising and stating that they thought knitting was “cool” and “a great talent to have”.

“First and foremost it was never our intention to offend anyone and we apologise,” the post said.

The bar said there were several large groups booked for Tuesday and they did not think it was the right space for knitting.

“If there was dinner to be had by the group then we could’ve booked a space for them in an area but from what we were told it was just a drink and knitting and we only had bar stools available,” the post said.

“We’ve just opened with new staff and just finding our feet so we’re sorry to all those that were offended by this. We have [tried] to reach out to Knit Nook, so waiting for their reply.”



