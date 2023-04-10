The large field of golfers ready to tee off in the annual charity golf tournament held by NZ Certified Builders Whangārei at the Pines Golf Course.

Alzheimer’s Northland is the latest charity to benefit from the annual charity golf tournament held by NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) Whangārei.

The tournament, held recently at the Pines Golf Course at Whangārei Heads, raised $22,521.36 for Alzheimer’s Northland to help purchase a new transportation van.

Organisers said it was a great day’s golfing, with the players, sponsors and donors making it a fantastic day overall. Titan Engineering won the team prize, Andrew McQuilter, playing for Seachange Electrical, won the net competition, and Tony Riley, playing for Whangārei ITM, won the gross competition for the second time in a row.

In the last tournament two years ago, the group raised $10,384.00 for the Whangārei Steam and Model Club, which went towards purchasing a tractor and also providing much-needed funds for the upkeep of the railway at Heritage Park.

“This year, we are proud to have [more than] doubled that effort with your generous help and donated $22,521.36 to Alzheimer’s Northland to help purchase a new transportation van,” NZCB Whangārei president Craig Cogan said.

“We look forward to hosting the tournament again in March 2024.”