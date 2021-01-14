Goldie painting stolen in Waikato burglary worth 'well over $500,000'

Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing' by New Zealand artist C.F. Goldie was stolen alongside numerous other unique artworks and antiques. Photo / NZ Police

A painting by one of New Zealand's most famous artists of a prominent rangatira estimated to be worth over half a million dollars has been stolen in a Hamilton burglary.

Waikato Police are seeking information in relation to the burglary that included a painting titled Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing by New Zealand artist Charles Frederick Goldie, alongside numerous other unique artworks and antiques.

Police believe it occurred in the Hamilton East area between December 27, 2020, and January 3, 2021.

Other items stolen included a Koch & Bergfeld cutlery set.

Webb's auction house head of art Charles Ninow said the last time this painting sold, at a different auction house, was in 2012, when it fetched $280,000.

He believed in today's market it would be worth "easily in excess of $500,000".

"I remember at the time when it sold it went for higher than average, but the market since then has gone pretty wild for Goldie. His art is just one of those things that goes up in value every year."

Goldie's most expensive piece, A Noble Relic of a Noble Race, of Ngāti Manawa chief Wharekauri Tahuna, sold for $1,337,687 at an auction in Auckland in 2016.

The stolen painting, of Ngāti Maru and Ngāti Paoa chief Hori Pokai, was done in 1933, when Goldie was aged 63.

Ninow said Goldie's earlier works tended to fetch the highest prices.

"When he was younger in his career he was in a better mental state, and did these really detailed paintings. As he got older they became a bit more poetic, looser, and that can affect the value."

Having a painting like that stolen would not only be of huge concern to the owners, but to Māori, who regarded these depictions of tūpuna, ancestors, as "embodying the wairua, soul, of the sitter".

"So having it stolen and not knowing the whereabouts is a great loss to Aotearoa, to our culture and our nation."

The painting titled "Lady With Red Hat" was also stolen from the Hamilton address. Photo / NZ Police

Ninow said it was likely the burglar/s would have known what they were doing.

"His works are immediately recognisable, he's a household name, like Colin McCahon. Everybody knows them, and they are highly-sought-after. If you've ever seen one in the flesh, it just hits you different."

However Ninow believed it would be "impossible" to sell underground.

"The New Zealand art market is bigger than most people think, but it is still small, and there is no way it could be sold through traditional channels. Once it's known a work has dubious origins no one will touch it.

"With stolen works we often never know what happens to them. They move through these underground channels and we never see them again, but I really hope that does not happen and we get to see it again."

Another of the paintings stolen. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing to members of the public for any information or possible sightings of the items stolen.

"These are obviously very special heirlooms and we would love to be able to return them to the owner as soon as possible," said Constable Ben Monk of the Hamilton Tactical Crime Unit.

"If you have any information, please contact police on 105 and quote file 210103/2961.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."