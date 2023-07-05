A Thames shopping centre has been damaged by a ram raid overnight forcing some shops to close today.
Goldfields Shopping Centre manager John Freer said a vehicle drove through the front doors around 2am smashing through one side of the centre and out the other.
He said it “smashed” a set of doors inside and damaged the vape shop and computer kiosk before driving out the other entrance by “smashing through the doors”.
Freer was still on his way to assess the damage in person.
He said the centre would be shut today excluding the shops that had external access - The Warehouse, Mcdonald’s drive-through, and the pharmacy.
Police have been approached for comment.
More to come.