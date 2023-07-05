Damage at Goldfields Shopping Centre. Photo / Supplied

A Thames shopping centre has been damaged by a ram raid overnight forcing some shops to close today.

Goldfields Shopping Centre manager John Freer said a vehicle drove through the front doors around 2am smashing through one side of the centre and out the other.

He said it “smashed” a set of doors inside and damaged the vape shop and computer kiosk before driving out the other entrance by “smashing through the doors”.

Damage at Goldfields Shopping Centre. Photo / Supplied

Freer was still on his way to assess the damage in person.

He said the centre would be shut today excluding the shops that had external access - The Warehouse, Mcdonald’s drive-through, and the pharmacy.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come.