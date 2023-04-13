Niwa scientist Graeme Smart during a visit to the flood-stricken Esk Valley north of Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

One of Niwa’s top scientists says the “incredible increase” in the size of floods around the world means natural disasters like the one seen in Hawke’s Bay during Cyclone Gabrielle are going to happen more often.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall met with scientists during a visit to the flood-stricken Esk Valley, north of Napier, on Thursday to announce a $10.8 million boost for research following the cyclone and other severe weather events.

Niwa principal scientist for hydrodynamics and natural hazards Dr Graeme Smart said severe floods like the one seen on February 14 in Esk Valley were becoming more common due to climate change.

“Over the whole world, there is an incredible increase in flood size.

“It is not just New Zealand. In fact, we were thinking we were getting off lightly until this year, looking at what’s happening around the world.”

He said, for example, one-third of Pakistan was underwater for a period last year.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Ayesha Verrall has announced almost $11 million for research to help respond to extreme weather events. Photo / Warren Buckland

“There is a really serious situation happening worldwide with climate change.”

He said there were many ways people and planners could adapt.

“First thing is by planning that we do not build anymore in hazardous places - but that is very long-term,” he said.

“In the shorter term we need to give good advice as to where the threats are, and how we make people safer.”

He said that included having flood warnings in place so people can prepare and evacuate with adequate time, and building back better such as further away from flood plains or raising buildings on poles.

He said for the Esk River, data showed it was around a once in 300-to-400-year flow coming down the river during the cyclone.

“These sorts of things - with climate change - are going to become more common.”

Meanwhile, Verrall spoke to Smart and other scientists during her visit and said the $10.8m was being made available for urgent research to help respond to recent extreme weather events.

“To help with the response and recovery, we have set aside funding to support a wide range of research and science activities, such as assessing the risk of stopbank damage, monitoring air and water quality and advanced mapping of the landscape changes.

“We must capture knowledge and learn from this experience if we are to build resilience in the face of future emergencies and extreme weather events.”

About half of the $10.8m in funding has already been allocated to research projects, and the remainder will be allocated to short- and medium-term projects by June 31.

Information about specific projects is being updated regularly on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website.