Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Gofundme for slain student Kyle Whorrall’s family raises close to $40,000

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of the American student who was fatally attacked at an Auckland bus stop on St Johns Rd over the weekend. Video / Dean Purcell

A Gofundme set up to help the grieving family of slain American entomology student Kyle Whorrall has raised just shy of $40,000.

At 8am, the amount raised was sitting at $39,129.

A message on the Gofundme page said the money would go towards travel costs for his family and other related expenses.

“Although no one can eliminate the overwhelming grief and difficult tasks that Kyle’s family now faces, we can help relieve the associated financial burden.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Auckland University student Kyle Whorrall was attacked at a bus stop and died later in hospital.
Auckland University student Kyle Whorrall was attacked at a bus stop and died later in hospital.

Whorrall was fatally attacked last Saturday on St Johns Rd in Meadowbank, East Auckland, while he waited at a bus stop with his groceries.

At a tearful vigil held yesterday, flatmates, who described themselves as his “chosen family”, broke down as they tried to speak.

“He was gentle, he was kind, he was very thoughtful,” one of the five flatmates said.

“He loved crafting and painting and sewing and creating plushies – he loved plushies so much, and plants.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“He cared deeply about what he did and the people in his life.”

Kyle Whorrall's flatmates at a vigil for him at St Johns Rd on April 24, 2025. Photo / Dean Purcell
Kyle Whorrall's flatmates at a vigil for him at St Johns Rd on April 24, 2025. Photo / Dean Purcell
About 100 people gathered for a vigil for Kyle Whorrall at a St Johns Rd bus stop on April 24, 2025. Photo / Dean Purcell
About 100 people gathered for a vigil for Kyle Whorrall at a St Johns Rd bus stop on April 24, 2025. Photo / Dean Purcell

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said yesterday police had arrested a 16-year-old and charged him with Whorrall’s murder.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday and also faced an aggravated robbery charge.

His case has been transferred to the High Court at Auckland for his next appearance on May 14.

As a youth, he has automatic name suppression.

A 32-year-old, charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, also appeared and was granted interim name suppression.

Charging documents seen by the Herald allege she “actively suppressed” evidence against the teen by selling a car to help him escape after arrest.

She has been remanded until the same date without plea.

Whorrall was struck with a “long” weapon about 10pm on Saturday, suffering multiple head injuries, and later died in hospital.

Police had “obtained further information” about a black SUV that became the subject of a media appeal when Baldwin held a press conference about the case on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The Operation Aberfeldy team commenced investigations into this vehicle of interest and its movements.

“I can confirm we have now located this vehicle on the North Shore and it has been seized by police with a detailed forensic examination under way.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand