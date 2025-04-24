To donate to the Gofindme, please click here

Auckland University student Kyle Whorrall was attacked at a bus stop and died later in hospital.

Whorrall was fatally attacked last Saturday on St Johns Rd in Meadowbank, East Auckland, while he waited at a bus stop with his groceries.

At a tearful vigil held yesterday, flatmates, who described themselves as his “chosen family”, broke down as they tried to speak.

“He was gentle, he was kind, he was very thoughtful,” one of the five flatmates said.

“He loved crafting and painting and sewing and creating plushies – he loved plushies so much, and plants.

“He cared deeply about what he did and the people in his life.”

Kyle Whorrall's flatmates at a vigil for him at St Johns Rd on April 24, 2025. Photo / Dean Purcell

About 100 people gathered for a vigil for Kyle Whorrall at a St Johns Rd bus stop on April 24, 2025. Photo / Dean Purcell

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said yesterday police had arrested a 16-year-old and charged him with Whorrall’s murder.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday and also faced an aggravated robbery charge.

His case has been transferred to the High Court at Auckland for his next appearance on May 14.

As a youth, he has automatic name suppression.

A 32-year-old, charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, also appeared and was granted interim name suppression.

Charging documents seen by the Herald allege she “actively suppressed” evidence against the teen by selling a car to help him escape after arrest.

She has been remanded until the same date without plea.

Whorrall was struck with a “long” weapon about 10pm on Saturday, suffering multiple head injuries, and later died in hospital.

Police had “obtained further information” about a black SUV that became the subject of a media appeal when Baldwin held a press conference about the case on Tuesday.

“The Operation Aberfeldy team commenced investigations into this vehicle of interest and its movements.

“I can confirm we have now located this vehicle on the North Shore and it has been seized by police with a detailed forensic examination under way.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.