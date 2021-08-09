Goats that stormed City Medical in Napier foiled by Animal Control

CCTV footage shows the goats wandering in the City Medical Centre on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Why did two goats cross the road?

It sounds like a joke but there was no kidding around when the pair stormed out a blown-over gate and into the City Medical building in Napier on Monday morning.

CCTV footage captured the pair's sojourn around the building, but their newfound freedom was shortlived, much to the chagrin of their owners.

A Givealittle page sent to Hawke's Bay Today by the goats' owners titled 'Free Metal and Wayne' explained that the goats had escaped from their home in winds that hit a peak of more than 80 kilometres an hour.

"It was a stormy Monday morning in Napier, and much to our dismay the howling winds have proved too strong for our front gate at Hall St.

"Our two goats Metal and Wayne have happily wandered out into the big wide world, and marched across the street and into the Napier medical centre. "

The owner said the Givealittle had been set up because the goats had then been picked up by Napier City Council's animal control and "were being held ransom for $190".

The goats captured by CCTV walking into the medical centre. Photo / Supplied

The funds from the Givealittle would be used "to free the boys from prison", the owner wrote.

Napier City Council confirmed the goats were found yesterday morning and had been secured by staff at the medical centre.

A council spokeswoman said it appeared they had followed someone in through the front door.

The goats were transported to the animal shelter "where they enjoyed a feed out of the rain and wind".

She said the owners collected the animals at 3.30pm after paying $190, the "usual fee for impounding and care of the animals".

The story potentially has a happy ending: The $190 was raised in a little over a few hours, though the page was still pending Givealittle verification on Tuesday morning.