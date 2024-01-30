A woman has been charged with three counts of burglary after police stumbled across a stash of what they claim are stolen gnomes.

Police say it’s a case of helping the gnomes find their way home.

Officers are hoping to return a stack of much-loved garden ornaments to their rightful owners after they uncovered the “stolen curios” at a Hastings property.

Detective Sergeant James Forgie and his Hawke’s Bay Volume Crime Team received a tip-off from the public about who might be responsible for a spate of garden ornament thefts in the St Leonards area of Hastings in recent months.

Police are hoping the public can help these Hastings gnomes and ornaments find their way home.

The team went to visit the suspect and as they approached their front door, they passed what they believed were stolen ornaments in the garden. On entering the property to speak to the alleged offender, they came face to face with a stolen elephant ornament in the middle of the room.

A woman has been charged with three counts of burglary and inquiries are continuing.

Police believe there may be more victims as a large number of ornaments, from garden gnomes and cupids to pottery hedgehogs and rabbits, have so far been recovered.

Anyone in the St Leonard’s area whose garden ornaments, or any other items from their porch/ front yard area, have mysteriously disappeared in recent months to contact Police and quote file number 231231/9679.