Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Glynn Cardy: First Christmas - a letter to our young dog

6 minutes to read
Getting together at Christmas should include good food, good company and good feelings. Photo / AP

Getting together at Christmas should include good food, good company and good feelings. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

Dear Finn,

As an 8-month-old puppy, you are about to experience your first Christmas.

You will notice things that are different.

Like that big tree in the lounge that doesn't smell like a tree.

It

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.