Gloriavale 'star' leaves secretive Christian sect, reunites with family outside

Hopeful Christian, formerly known as Neville Cooper, was the founder of the secretive Gloriavale religious sect.

Hopeful Christian, formerly known as Neville Cooper, was the founder of the secretive Gloriavale religious sect.

One of the young "stars" of the infamous television shows documenting life in the Gloriavale Christian community has left the secretive group and is now living on the outside.

Pearl Valour and her husband Paul were featured in Gloriavale - Life and Death which first screened on TV2 in 2015.

The young couple had previously been filmed getting married after growing up in the West Coast religious sect.

The couple were in their early 20s when they married - a union arranged by the Gloriavale leaders.

The couple spoke positively of their lives in the community and shared their daily routines.

For her, work each day is based on the community roster of cooking, cleaning and laundry.

Paul, the oldest of 10 children, worked in a managerial role at the community's meat meal factory, which involved drying offal for the pet food industry in New Zealand and abroad.

Pearl, the second youngest of 10, spent her days cooking, cleaning and doing laundry - jobs all shared by the women on a rostered system.

But Pearl, at least, has now left Gloriavale.

An Instagram post at the weekend revealed she was now living in the South Island away from the infamous community based near Lake Haupiri.

Pearl Valour (r) is now living outside the Gloriavale community. She is pictured here with two other Gloriavale leavers including Rosanna Overcomer (c). Photo / Instagram

A post by Rosanna Overcomer - who left Gloriavale with her husband Elijah and their children - revealed that Pearl was no longer part of the community.

"It's been 8-and-a -half years since we left Gloriavale, sometimes it's felt like our family would never be together again but miracles happen," Overcomer posted.

"There's now five of us on the outside, some of you all will recognise the new face.

"Never. Give. Up."

The photo posted on an open Instagram page shows Overcomer and another woman sitting with a smiling Pearl Valour.

Rosanna Overcomer has been open about the reasons she and her husband left the community.

She followed with her children after her husband was kicked out of the community for questioning founder Neville Cooper - known as Hopeful Christian - and his past.

Cooper, an Australian-born evangelical preacher, spent 11 months in prison on sexual abuse charges in the mid-1990s.

Cooper told Elijah he "had evil spirits" in him, and told his wife he was "evil deceived, full of the devil" and being with him was "damning herself".

The convicted criminal died of cancer in May 2018.

In 2013 Overcomer's sister Joy Courage and her husband Mordecai also left Gloriavale.

In recent months police and Oranga Tamariki have been at the West Coast community investigating allegations of child abuse.

A number of men from the community have also appeared in court over the few years - with some still facing active charges - for a litany of physical and sexual abuse against children and young people.