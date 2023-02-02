One of the new signs organised by Queenstown man Stacy Coburn and installed at Glenorchy. Photo / Instagram

A Queenstown real estate agent who watched helplessly last month as a father of two young boys drowned in Lake Wakatipu at Glenorchy has organised and installed six signs on the waterfront in an effort to prevent history from repeating.

Bayley’s Queenstown group operations manager Stacy Coburn had just come off the Routeburn Track with his two sons, aged 7 and 8, on January 13 and headed down to the wharf because the children wanted to go for a swim.

However, Coburn had a look at the water and decided it was not safe that day, sparking an argument with his youngest boy.

“The next thing, I looked over and there was a lady waving and yelling for help.”

Oscar Rayner immediately went to help the 10-year-old boy, as did his father, 48-year-old Leeroy Kaaho, also known as Linkin Kisling, of Wanaka.

However, Kaaho “was going under pretty quick”, said Coburn, who sprinted from the wharf to the sandbank to help.

“By the time I got [to the sandbank], the father was gone.

“It was less than a minute.”

Coburn helped Rayner pull the boy in and wrapped him in blankets.

“I was hugging the wife, the kids were howling,” he said.

“I thought, ‘I’m not going to ever let this happen again’ - I don’t think any family should endure that. I just wanted to try to save a life.”

He subsequently got in contact with the Glenorchy Community Association to offer to provide signs warning of the “lethal” dangers in the area, including a swift current from the river, a 30m drop-off and a strong undertow.

Coburn organised the signs, through Bayley’s, but had not yet had them installed when, on January 19, 35-year-old Australian tourist Jonathan Young drowned in almost identical circumstances.

“I couldn’t believe the phone call I got from our agents up there ... I was too late, again.”

Almost immediately, six signs were installed all over the sandbank - “we got the point across”.

However, he believed more action was needed, including better education around river skills.

“People have to be vigilant ...

“It just happens so quick.”

Queenstown Lakes District Council media and channels adviser Sam White said the council was aware of signs put up by, and on behalf of, the Glenorchy community.

“As long as these are accurate, inoffensive, don’t obstruct rights of way and don’t result in any complaints from the public, then we won’t be taking any further action at this time.”

The council had also put up several warning signs in the area and more were likely as it continued to review how the council could play a role, with others, to ensure further incidents did not occur, White said.