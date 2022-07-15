Two people are dead after a shooting in Auckland's Glendene. Video / NZ Herald

Two people are dead after a shooting in Auckland's Glendene. Video / NZ Herald

A man will appear in court charged with two counts of murder after a double shooting in West Auckland understood to be connected to the Head Hunters gang.

Two people are dead and the Herald understands the victims are a woman and her father.

The accused - a 27-year-old man - will appear in the Waitakere District Court this morning.

Family members have taken to Facebook to pay tribute to the pair.

One woman said the deaths were "ripping me apart".

"Our family will never be the same," she said.

"Two beautiful souls gone, just like that.

"Love you so much dad, it has been my absolute pleasure to have had the opportunity to call you my father-in-law."

She also wrote about the man's daughter.

"Our stunning princess, my lovely, beautiful sister-in-law - both gone way too f***ing soon.... you will never be forgotten."

"Police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation and believe that those involved were known to each other," said Detective Inspector John Sutton.

Police remain at the scene of the double homicide. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Police inquiries are continuing, including the scene examination and locals will see an increased Police presence in the area until tomorrow.

"Post-mortem examinations will be carried out in the coming days.

"Police are not in a position to release the victims' names at this time. As this matter is now before the Court, police have no further comment."

Police arrived at the Barrys Rd property at 3pm and found two bodies at the address.

Residents on Barrys Rd described the incident, telling the Herald they heard gunfire, and a man and a woman screaming.

A resident told the Herald she initially heard several loud bangs.

"There were a bunch of gunshots before a screaming man and woman," she said. "There's a helicopter hovering above and all the roads are blocked."

She said there were several police officers, armed with rifles, and at least two ambulances on the street which had been blocked off by police tape at both ends.

The accused was arrested at 4.30pm.

The Herald has learned he is known to police.

Friends of one of the victims have this morning posted tributes.

"I woke to some very tragic news this morning," said one man.



He said one of the victims was a woman and the other her father.



"You left us way too soon and many many people that you've touched (through your job) and your welcoming soul will miss you," he posted.

Two people are dead after an incident in Glendene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Sutton said the man charged was located at a Te Atatu Peninsula address.

A scene examination is currently under way at the Barrys Rd house.

Cordons will remain in place and locals will see an increased police presence in the area.

"Police understand this was an alarming incident for local residents and we would like to reassure the community that at this stage, we are not seeking anyone else," said Sutton.

"The investigation is in its very early stages and we are still asking any witnesses to contact Police on 105 quoting 220715/6707."