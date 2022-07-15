Two people are dead after a shooting in Auckland's Glendene. Video / NZ Herald

A fundraising page has been set up to support the family of the father and daughter killed in West Auckland.

It has emerged that their deaths are the second blow for the family after another relative died overseas recently.

A friend of the victims named them as Eliza Trubuhovich and Geoffrey Trubuhovich.

A man will appear in the Waitakere District Court this morning charged with their murders.

Eliza Trubuhovich. Photo / Instagram

It is understood the 27-year-old - connected to the Head Hunters gang - also shot Eliza's dog.

A friend launched a Go Fund Me page earlier today and so far more than $18,000 has been donated.

"All the funds donated to this will be going directly to El's mother who is on her way from the Philippines," she said.

"She travelled there for her sister's funeral and now has to come home to very tragic news.

"If you know El she was full of life, she had the biggest heart and her dad was just the same … If there is anyway you could help, please donate

Eliza Trubuhovich worked as a freelance photographer, specialising in photography and directing and providing visual content for brands and businesses.

She was formerly an international flight attendant and owned a streetwear store in Auckland.

Geoffrey Trubuhovich. Photo / Facebook

The bodies were found at a Barrys Rd house in Glendene about 3pm yesterday.

The accused was located at a Te Atatu Peninsula property at 4.30pm.

The Herald has learned he surrendered "without incident" when armed officers confronted him.

Family members have taken to Facebook to pay tribute to the pair.

One woman said the deaths were "ripping me apart".

"Our family will never be the same," she said.

"Two beautiful souls gone, just like that.

"Love you so much dad, it has been my absolute pleasure to have had the opportunity to call you my father-in-law."

Two people are dead after an incident in Glendene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

She also wrote about the slain woman.

"Our stunning princess, my lovely, beautiful sister-in-law - both gone way too f***ing soon.... you will never be forgotten."

"Police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation and believe that those involved were known to each other," said Detective Inspector John Sutton.

"Police inquiries are continuing, including the scene examination and locals will see an increased Police presence in the area until tomorrow.

"Post-mortem examinations will be carried out in the coming days.

Geoffrey Trubuhovich with his daughter Eliza (centre). Photo / Go Fund Me

"Police are not in a position to release the victims' names at this time. As this matter is now before the Court, police have no further comment."

Friends of one of the victims have this morning posted tributes.

"I woke to some very tragic news this morning," said one man.

Police remain at the scene of the double homicide. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He said one of the victims was a woman and the other her father.

"You left us way too soon and many many people that you've touched (through your job) and your welcoming soul will miss you," he posted.

Sutton said the man charged was located at a Te Atatu Peninsula address.

A scene examination is currently under way at the Barrys Rd house.

Cordons will remain in place and locals will see an increased police presence in the area.

"Police understand this was an alarming incident for local residents and we would like to reassure the community that at this stage, we are not seeking anyone else," said Sutton.

"The investigation is in its very early stages and we are still asking any witnesses to contact Police on 105 quoting 220715/6707."