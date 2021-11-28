Glen Eden shooting: Man shot and killed by police, three officers hospitalised

Emergency services rush to incident in Glen Eden. Video / Dean Purcell

One person is dead and three police officers are injured after shots rang out at a Glen Eden house that was on fire.

Police have confirmed a man at the property was shot and killed by police this morning.

"The AOS [armed offenders squad] attended and tried to negotiate with the man, however matters escalated and he fired at police who returned fire. First aid treatment was given but tragically the man died at the scene," a statement said.

Three officers were also injured - one seriously - and are now at Auckland City Hospital. Their injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

Officers rushed to get to a man holed up in a burning house as other officers took cover as shots rang out this morning.

There were dramatic scenes in a small residential street in West Auckland just before 8.30am when residents first noticed a house was on fire.

Three police officers have been injured in a dramatic incident in Glen Eden this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Neighbours reported hearing explosions and gunshots, shortly before armed police arrived at the scene on Danube Lane.

In a video posted on Facebook, three police officers armed with firearms can be seen running towards the property - one taking cover behind a small truck and another behind a police car further up the road.

A member of the public can be seen running away to safety as someone can be heard saying: "Get inside, get inside!"

There is more yelling and a dog barking, before the camera pans to the left to show orange flames now engulfing the house next door.

Another voice yells out: "Police!"

In another dramatic video captured by a neighbour further up the road, several police officers can be seen with rifles, lining up behind each other as they move in on the property.

Shots pierce the morning air as the resident taking the video lets out a little scream, in shock.

A Police officer stands guard at a cordon in Glen Eden this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

A neighbour on the street said just after 10.30am a body is lying on the footpath.

It is covered by what appears to be a white piece of material, the resident told the Herald.

"There's a body covered with a sheet just outside. Two police officers are near it. It's on the footpath next to a car."

The woman said a police cordon remains at the bottom of Danube Lane shortly before 11am.

She had been preparing to drop off her children to school when they noticed smoke at a house on the street about 8.21am. She knew the time as she snapped a photo.

By 8.29am, armed police turned up.

"They were armed with shields and guns. It looked like the SWAT."

She confirmed at least two neighbours who attempted to go up to the man after realising his house was on fire quickly backed away from him after he allegedly yelled at them.

This is yet another incident in the area in recent weeks after a series of police and firearms events in the New Lynn and Glen Eden areas.

New Lynn MP Deborah Russell told locals on her Facebook page that as far as she could tell, all the violence that has happened recently is within groups of people who are known to each other.

"But given the very recent events, I think we all need to know more."

She said she would be working with Kelston MP Carmel Sepuloni and the Whau Local Board chair to set up an online public forum.

"I'll put details up as soon as we can get it organised," she wrote.