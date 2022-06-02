Brian Trubuhovich was using his grandson's vehicle (pictured) but has been reunited with his Nissan station-wagon. Photo / Supplied

The opportunist thief who stole a pensioner's car and jack russell dog as the man went into a dairy to pay the owner the 30 cents he owed, has a heart after all.

After stealing the car, and releasing the yelping jack russell closeby, it appears the thief - who also filmed himself making his getaway - drove the vehicle from Glen Eden to Mt Eden, where he parked it and even locked it, so no one else could steal it.

The Herald reported last month that 72-year-old Brian Trubuhovich with his dog in the back seat, drove two minutes from his home, to his local dairy for a bottle of milk.

Realising he was 30 cents short, he went home and returned to the Heidi Dairy on Rosier Rd, Glen Eden.

But in the 10 seconds it took for the long-time Glen Eden resident, who left the car running to get out of his car, it was enough time for the thief to jump into the driver's seat and steal the Nissan with the dog in the back.

Trubuhovich and his family had all but given up hope of finding the vehicle in one piece.

But on Monday, Trubuhovich's son Tom received a notification that his dad's car had been ticketed parked on the side of the road in Mt Eden. The ticket was timed just two hours after the vehicle was stolen.

Fearing the worst, Tom went to Mt Eden, with a spare key to retrieve the car.

To his surprise his dad's wallet - with money still inside, a cellphone, jacket and other items were still inside.

"The guy didn't crash into anything either and when he got out of the car, he even locked the door," Tom Trubuhovich said.

"We can laugh about it now but it wasn't funny when it happened.

"It also had the same amount of petrol in it, so perhaps it was just a joy ride or the guy needed to get to Mt Eden. Whatever the reason, we are glad we have the vehicle back in one piece.

"We couldn't believe it and we're still mystified as to what the thief's intentions were but we are glad to have the car back and in perfect condition."

He said his message to his dad is, always take the keys with you when you get out of the car.