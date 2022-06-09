A person was taken to hospital in a critical condition following an incident at Harold Moody Park, Glen Eden. Video / Supplied

Two people have been charged with the murder of Benjamin McIntosh in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden.

The 25-year-old was found dead at Harold Moody Park last Friday morning.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said two men, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old, were located yesterday afternoon and subsequently arrested and charged overnight.

Meanwhile, a third person, a 24-year-old woman, has been charged as an accessory after the fact in relation to the murder.

All three people will appear via audio-visual link in Waitākere Court today.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

"We would like to thank the community for their support and cooperation throughout the investigation," Sutton said today.

"Police are unable to provide further information at this time as the matter is before the courts."

In a statement last night, Sutton said police had identified a person of interest.

They had been carrying out a routine inquiry at a Dargaville house when a vehicle arrived at the property but quickly fled after seeing the officers.

Police pursued the vehicle as it travelled recklessly at high speeds for about 15 minutes.

"There were multiple attempts to spike the vehicle, however it continued to attempt to evade police."

The vehicle was eventually successfully spiked on River Rd, Dargaville, which slowed the car and a police vehicle was used to bring it to the stop, damaging both vehicles.

"Two people, a man and a woman, who were both wanted for questioning in relation to the homicide investigation, are now assisting us with our inquiries," Sutton said.

A firearm was also located in the vehicle.

Sutton said police had also located a third person in West Auckland who was assisting with the investigation.

Mcintosh, 36, died in Auckland Hospital after he was found in his car with a gunshot wound last Friday morning.

He was rushed to hospital but life support was turned off on Sunday. Mcintosh died surrounded by friends and family.

McIntosh was described as a dearly loved father, son, brother and grandson, who would do anything for anyone.

His aunt, Andrea McIntosh, told the Herald the family had opted to allow hospital staff to take his organs to save others.

He was raised and spent most of his life in West Auckland, his aunt said.

She said he would be remembered for his sense of humour and his generosity.

"He had a fantastic sense of humour, he's a son, he's a brother, he's a father, he's a grandson, he's a nephew.

"And he's a mate, with an incredible amount of friends. He's a character."

McIntosh said her nephew was "loved by us all".

"And he would be the first person to help anyone out.

"That's why as a family we made the decision to donate his organs. He will be helping a lot of people with his organ donation."

He leaves behind one child.

McIntosh said she had no idea what had transpired before his death other than that he was found gravely wounded in his car at Harold Moody Park.