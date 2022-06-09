A person was taken to hospital in a critical condition following an incident at Harold Moody Park, Glen Eden. Video / Supplied

A person was taken to hospital in a critical condition following an incident at Harold Moody Park, Glen Eden. Video / Supplied

Police have located a person of interest during the homicide inquiry into the death of West Auckland man Benjamin Mcintosh.

Mcintosh died in Auckland Hospital after he was found in his car with a gunshot wound last Friday morning at a Glen Eden park.

He was rushed to hospital but life support was turned off on Sunday. McIntosh died surrounded by friends and family.

Waitematā District crime manager detective inspector John Sutton said police were carrying out a routine inquiry at a Dargaville house when a vehicle arrived at the property but quickly fled after seeing the officers.

Police pursued the vehicle as it travelled recklessly at high speeds for about 15 minutes.

"There were multiple attempts to spike the vehicle, however it continued to attempt to evade police."

The vehicle was eventually successfully spiked on River Rd, Dargaville, which slowed the car and a police vehicle was used to bring it to the stop, damaging both vehicles.

"Two people, a man and a woman, who were both wanted for questioning in relation to the homicide investigation, are now assisting us with our inquiries," Sutton said.

A firearm was also located in the vehicle.

Sutton said police had also located a third person in West Auckland who was assisting with the investigation.

"The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided in due course."