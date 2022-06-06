A person was taken to hospital in a critical condition following an incident at Harold Moody Park, Glen Eden. Video / Supplied

A much-loved West Auckland character found critically injured after being shot last week has died in hospital.

Ben McIntosh, 36, died in Auckland Hospital after he was found in his car with a gunshot wound on Friday morning at a Glen Eden park.

McIntosh is being remembered as a dearly loved father, son, brother and grandson, who would do anything for anyone.

He was rushed to hospital but life support was turned off on Sunday.

McIntosh died surrounded by friends and family.

His aunt, Andrea McIntosh, told the Herald the family had opted to allow hospital staff to take his organs to save others.

He was raised and spent most of his life in West Auckland, his aunt said.

She said he would be remembered for his sense of humour and his generosity.

"He had a fantastic sense of humour, he's a son, he's a brother, he's a father, he's a grandson, he's a nephew.

"And he's a mate, with an incredible amount of friends. He's a character."

McIntosh said her nephew was "loved by us all".

"And he would be the first person to help anyone out.

"That's why as a family we made the decision to donate his organs. He will be helping a lot of people with his organ donation."

He leaves behind one child.

McIntosh said she had no idea what had transpired before his death other than that he was found gravely wounded in his car at Harold Moody Park on Glendale Rd, Glen Eden.

The family is currently making preparations for his farewell. They have established a Givealittle page to raise money for his funeral.

The Herald understands McIntosh was shot in a targeted attack and police are treating their inquiries into the death as a homicide investigation.

Police are expected to release an updated statement on Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area about 8.20am Friday.

A police officer at the scene where McIntosh was found critically injured at Harold Moody Park in Glen Eden. Photo / Alex Burton

Harold Moody Park is a popular family area for Glen Eden residents.

On Friday, a specialist police photographer was at the scene photographing a white sedan, parked behind a light utility truck, owned by Auckland Council.