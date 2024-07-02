Winemaker Steve Voysey is thrilled at his Spade Oak Le Champ Blancs de Blancs being selected from numerous wines to be sold on the Swedish market. A container of the wine is en route to Stockholm by ship.

Winemaker Steve Voysey is thrilled at his Spade Oak Le Champ Blancs de Blancs being selected from numerous wines to be sold on the Swedish market. A container of the wine is en route to Stockholm by ship.

A container of the Spade Oak Le Champ Blancs de Blancs, a wine produced in Gisborne, is on the water on its way to Stockholm in Sweden.

The wine was presented to a Swedish tasting panel and chosen from numerous entries to be sold in the Swedish wine market.

This is a departure from usual for Spade Oak, owned by Steve and Eileen Voysey, who up until now have sold exclusively in the New Zealand market.

The Gisborne brand released its first wine in 2007 and has since grown year on year ever since.

The Voyseys said they were thrilled that their wine was chosen.