Ready to fly: Rock The Chopper headliners Uni-fi guitarist Michael Shanks and vocalist Cory Garrett say they are stoked to support a rescue helicopter team “who risk their necks to save others in need”.

Stepping up at the last minute to be Gisborne organiser for Westpac Bank’s 2024 Chopper Appeal, banking specialist Nadia Dal Col thought she’d stick with what she knows by organising a big gig.

“I had been involved with event planning back in my home town in Canada and, as my partner is in a band, I’ve made connections with a lot of local musicians,” she says.

“So organising a gig seemed like a fun way to raise money during our annual Chopper Month.”

What was important was that, while Westpac was an international bank, the fundraiser was entirely local, she added.

“It is supported by Gisborne musicians at a Gisborne venue, and all funds raised will go to the Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust to service the wider Gisborne community.”

Handily, Dal Col’s partner is a graphic artist so was able to pitch in by designing the distinctive Rock The Chopper advertising poster.

“In fact, everyone has been so generous in offering their time to help make sure this is a really fantastic event,” she says.

“Added to our street appeal a couple of weeks ago, and the lollies and toy choppers we have for sale in the bank, we’re hoping to raise a meaningful amount to contribute to the amazing work the Eastland Rescue Helicopter does in our region.”

The Rock The Chopper fundraising gig has a line-up featuring prog-rock band Uni-Fi, DJ Missing Link, alt-country performer Oh So Lonleys, multi-instrumentalist Robert Porter and solo artist Natasha Lee.

To be held at Smash Palace on May 31 – the last day of Chopper Month 2024.



