A group of four Gisborne travel business managers staying in riot-stricken Noumea are safe and well as they await news of a flight home.

Owners of World Travellers Gisborne, Luisa and Grant Walsh, arrived in New Caledonia last week with Graham and Kathy Elliot to attend the World Traveller Conference for business managers.

It was the same day as civil unrest turned to violence in the French overseas territory over a draft constitutional amendment that would allow recent arrivals to vote in provincial elections.

Protests resulted in several deaths, injuries, and looting, prompting the closure of the nation’s international airport, a curfew in Noumea, and police reinforcements to be brought in.

Luisa Walsh said she could see burning tyres on the road and sensed the unrest starting to build on the streets as they travelled into Noumea last Monday.

“Where we are located is removed from the riots but we could see and smell the burning in the air from the city,” she said.

“The media did not have much information in the beginning, so we were left in the dark a bit, but the hotel kept us informed with the information they gathered through the official channels.”

They are staying at the Hotel Chateau Royal about 3km from where the riots happened.

A building burns in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia, during rioting by indigenous Kanaks.

The capital descended into chaos on Monday last week after riots protesting against the proposed new law, which would give the vote to French residents who have lived in New Caledonia for more than 10 years. Opponents say that would weaken the indigenous Kanak vote.

Six people have been killed and more than 230 arrested.

There has been a curfew from 6pm until 6am every day, but shops and cafes have started to reopen.

“The businesses will continue to suffer the aftermath of this long after we have returned to NZ, so we are trying to support them as much as we can,” Luisa Walsh said.

Residents in the surrounding area had barricaded the roads to protect their houses and businesses, she added. Food had been delivered to businesses and supermarkets after several days of empty shelves.

“The hotel has been amazing at hosting us, accommodating us and ensuring we are kept comfortable with food and drink, and most importantly keeping us updated as the situation develops,” she told the Gisborne Herald.

Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia. France imposed a state of emergency in the French Pacific territory in an effort to quell deadly violence after protests erupted over voting reforms. Photo / Nicolas Job, AP

The hotel had been filling up as travellers moved in from outer islands and the French gendarmes had arrived.

“The MFAT [Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade] representative at the hotel has been holding regular meetings for the Kiwis staying there and the New Zealand consulate has been very visible and informative. The airlines have kept us updated on a daily basis and been very helpful.

“The situation has been very unfortunate but everyone has remained calm and professional and we look forward to returning home to our families very soon.”

Communications for the stranded travellers have included regular updates from their conference group, contacts in the industry and Safe Travel New Zealand.

They have also been trying to get regular updates from New Zealand radio and online news.

About 60 Kiwis are staying in the Hotel Chateau Royal and about 200 are registered on the Safe Travel NZ app.

“We are all so grateful for the kindness and support of all our friends, family and clients, and for our wonderful team at Elliott Travel, who have held the fort for us in our absence,” she said.

Radio New Zealand reported yesterday that the first New Zealanders evacuated from New Caledonia were due back in Auckland last night.

A C-130 Hercules left Whenuapai for Noumea yesterday afternoon in the first of a series of flights to help those stranded.

“It’s fully expected they’ll be back in Auckland tonight,” Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters told reporters.