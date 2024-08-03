Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Gisborne Thistle planning a different story at home

Gisborne Herald
By John Gillies
2 mins to read
Gisborne Thistle are looking for a much-improved Central Fed League performance when they host a Palmerston North Marist side who thumped them 10-0 in April.

Memories of a 10-0 drubbing will help motivate Gisborne Thistle when they play Federation League football high-flyers Palmerston North Marist at Childers Road Reserve today.

Marist are second to Palmerston North United on the table, level on points but behind on goal difference.

Electrinet Thistle are seventh in the nine-team league, sitting in the last of the places for the end-of-season playoffs for next season’s Central League 2.

Lately they have put together some impressive performances, not least home and away victories over fourth-placed FC Western, of New Plymouth.

And the Jags lineup today will have a much different look from the side that shipped 10 goals against Marist on the artificial surface of Arena Turf in Palmerston North on April 16.

Coach Tam Cramer says only five Thistle players who started that game will start today.

That’s not a criticism of the side who played in Manawatu – many of them were teenagers helping a team hit by injuries and players being unavailable. However, it does reflect the development of team strength and depth.

Skipper and goalkeeper Mitchell Stewart-Hill will be out due to a flare-up of his knee problems. His place will be taken by 17-year-old Hugo Lodewyk, who performed well in the 1-0 home win against Peringa United.

Midfielder Matt McVey is still out and central defender Jirah Wanoa is expected to be out for the season, but the rest of the squad from recent weeks should be available.

Thistle didn’t train on Thursday night, because of ground conditions, but had a video session that concentrated on improving aspects of their play rather than focusing on the opposition.

Marist have some threats that bear watching, though. Adam Cowan is a versatile player of huge experience at a high level in New Zealand football. He can play in the back four or in midfield, where he is dangerous arriving late in goalscoring positions. He has scored seven goals this season and is Marist’s equal-top marksman alongside Paul Awa.

Zachary Farmer (six goals), Campbell Wallace and Luke Minshull (four each) also know the way to goal.

The game starts at 2.45pm.


