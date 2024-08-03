Gisborne Thistle are looking for a much-improved Central Fed League performance when they host a Palmerston North Marist side who thumped them 10-0 in April.

Gisborne Thistle are looking for a much-improved Central Fed League performance when they host a Palmerston North Marist side who thumped them 10-0 in April.

Memories of a 10-0 drubbing will help motivate Gisborne Thistle when they play Federation League football high-flyers Palmerston North Marist at Childers Road Reserve today.

Marist are second to Palmerston North United on the table, level on points but behind on goal difference.

Electrinet Thistle are seventh in the nine-team league, sitting in the last of the places for the end-of-season playoffs for next season’s Central League 2.

Lately they have put together some impressive performances, not least home and away victories over fourth-placed FC Western, of New Plymouth.

And the Jags lineup today will have a much different look from the side that shipped 10 goals against Marist on the artificial surface of Arena Turf in Palmerston North on April 16.