There will be overnight road closures as work continues on SH35 in Gisborne city.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi reminds Gisborne drivers of ongoing overnight road asphalting work on State Highway 35 in the city, and that detours will be in place throughout all stages of the work.

The closures will require a combination of stop-go controls and road closures.

“There may also be temporary speed limits in place during opening hours, while crews are partway through completion,” an NZTA spokesman said.

“Stage 1 of the works between Stanley Rd and Grey St roundabout is now complete.”

The SH35 work programme is as follows:

Stage 2 – SH35 Wainui Rd between Matthews Rd and Hirini St - May 3 to 17 (7pm to 5am)

Stop/go traffic management will be in place between Matthews Rd and Rutene Rd.

A road closure with detours for cars and other light vehicles will be in place between Rutene Rd and Hirini St.

Heavy vehicles and HPMVs should use the approved detour via Rutene Rd and The Esplanade if they’re heading to the port.

Stage 3 – SH35 Customhouse St between The Cut and Childers Rd roundabout – May 20 to 23 (7pm to 5am).

An overnight road closure will be in place from 7pm to 5am with detours planned for cars and other light vehicles.

“Heavy vehicles and HPMVs heading to the port should use the approved detour via SH2 Makaraka, Back Ormond Rd, Ormond Rd and The Esplanade,” he said.

“The detours in place will change as the crews move to various locations of SH35.

“All detours will be signposted.”

The NZTA reminds road users to factor these overnight closures into their journey time and be prepared to follow the signposted detours.











