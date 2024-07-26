Changes were made by both sides as they looked to gain control only for the opposition to alter their play to counteract it.

Among the highlights were some brilliant intercepts and spectators were quick to show their appreciation of such athleticism.

The high lob into shooters - YMP’s Paku-Jane Skudder and Waikohu’s Marcia Beale - was used effectively.

Tight games are all about responding to pressure.

YMP went into the last 15 minutes trailing by two but had balanced the account two minutes in.

They kept calm, continued to pressure the ball carrier, which forced turnovers, and gradually moved ahead.

Halfway through the quarter, YMP were up by five and pushed their advantage out to as much as seven.

However, Waikohu are a determined unit and battled back before time ran out.

Their efforts were rewarded with a bonus point for losing by five goals or less.

Honours this time, however, deservedly went to YMP, who remain on the top rung of the points ladder.

In the night’s second game, TR Builds Horouta Koura led all the way in beating East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā 63-37.

Teamwork makes the dream work. Horouta worked as one throughout the court and finished off for a convincing win.

Their attack end was speedy, with players moving strongly on to the ball and delivering it slickly to their shooters, who converted their possession into goals.

OG Whāngārā made changes but struggled to stop a Horouta team on a roll, and they extended their advantage through each quarter.

Only one Premier game is being held in the Y tomorrow – Horouta v Character Roofing YMP (2) at 9am.

Horouta, sitting third on the table, have had two convincing wins over YMP (2) this season and should make it three.

YMP (2) put together some solid passages of play in their previous clash but will need to extend this to the full hour to stem Horouta’s flow.

Round 3 in other senior grades continue at Victoria Domain courts while secondary and Intermediate grades play their final games.

The courts will be busy from 9am to 3pm.