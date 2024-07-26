Advertisement
Gisborne Premier table-toppers YMP made to work

Gisborne Herald
By Sherrill Beale
3 mins to read
Waikohu goal shoot Marcia Beale was effective under the hoop and shot well in her side's narrow loss to YMP (1) in their midweek YMCA encounter on Wednesday night. Beale is pictured being guarded by goalkeep Evelyn Horomia of Horouta, which had a comfortable win over OG Whāngārā in Wednesday's other game. Photo / Paul Rickard

If YMP weren’t sure how hard they were going to have to work to reclaim No 1 status in Gisborne Premier netball, they know it now.

Top-of-the-table Turanga FM YMP (1) needed all their experience and netball nous to get past nearest rivals Claydens Waikohu Prems 57-52 in a clash that went goal-for-goal for almost the full hour in the YMCA on Wednesday night.

It was a Pak’nSave competition match-up that lived up to many supporters’ expectations.

YMP eventually won by five goals, but only after the score was locked at 17-all after the first quarter, 31-all at halftime and Waikohu led 43-41 at the three-quarter break.

Both teams delivered quality performances. They turned on a display of fine netball skills as players throughout the court worked extremely hard both on attack and in defence.

Changes were made by both sides as they looked to gain control only for the opposition to alter their play to counteract it.

Among the highlights were some brilliant intercepts and spectators were quick to show their appreciation of such athleticism.

The high lob into shooters - YMP’s Paku-Jane Skudder and Waikohu’s Marcia Beale - was used effectively.

Tight games are all about responding to pressure.

YMP went into the last 15 minutes trailing by two but had balanced the account two minutes in.

They kept calm, continued to pressure the ball carrier, which forced turnovers, and gradually moved ahead.

Halfway through the quarter, YMP were up by five and pushed their advantage out to as much as seven.

However, Waikohu are a determined unit and battled back before time ran out.

Their efforts were rewarded with a bonus point for losing by five goals or less.

Honours this time, however, deservedly went to YMP, who remain on the top rung of the points ladder.

In the night’s second game, TR Builds Horouta Koura led all the way in beating East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā 63-37.

Teamwork makes the dream work. Horouta worked as one throughout the court and finished off for a convincing win.

Their attack end was speedy, with players moving strongly on to the ball and delivering it slickly to their shooters, who converted their possession into goals.

OG Whāngārā made changes but struggled to stop a Horouta team on a roll, and they extended their advantage through each quarter.

Only one Premier game is being held in the Y tomorrow – Horouta v Character Roofing YMP (2) at 9am.

Horouta, sitting third on the table, have had two convincing wins over YMP (2) this season and should make it three.

YMP (2) put together some solid passages of play in their previous clash but will need to extend this to the full hour to stem Horouta’s flow.

Round 3 in other senior grades continue at Victoria Domain courts while secondary and Intermediate grades play their final games.

The courts will be busy from 9am to 3pm.

