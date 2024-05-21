YMP (1)'s Maia Rickard about to collect the ball as YMP (2)'s Huntin Hooper� closes in. The YMP derby in Gisborne Premier Grade netball proved one-way traffic with the No.1 side coasting to a 70-29 victory. Photo / Paul Rickard

YMP (1)'s Maia Rickard about to collect the ball as YMP (2)'s Huntin Hooper� closes in. The YMP derby in Gisborne Premier Grade netball proved one-way traffic with the No.1 side coasting to a 70-29 victory. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A started Round 2 of the Premier Grade netball competition in confident style while a YMP derby proved one-way traffic at the YMCA on Saturday.

The students, who went through the Challenge Round to retain their Premier status, turned on a confident performance in beating Pak’nSave Premier newcomers East Coast Roofing Old Girls Whāngārā 54-45.

Turanga YMP (1) underlined their title credentials by overwhelming their No.2 team, Character Roofing YMP, 70-29.

The top YMP side were predictably in control all the way. They led 17-6 after the first quarter, 37-15 at halftime and 51-24 at the three-quarter mark.

YMP made few errors and moved speedily through the court, often using only three passes to get the ball from a defensive turnover into their shooters.

All players worked nicely together and there were always several options for the ball carrier to deliver to.

YMP (2) worked hard for the full hour as they tried to withstand the immense pressure from their clubmates, but it was a tough task.

YMP (1) wing defence Ana Naden gets her hands to the ball before YMP (2) midcourter Peata Waitai in their Premier Grade netball game at the YMCA on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne Girls High School Senior A made a great start against Old Girls Whāngārā to lead by 10 at the end of the first quarter.

They looked confident as they worked together on attack and defence, threatening to pull further ahead.

However, OG Whāngārā were more settled in the second quarter, treasured the ball and pulled the scoreline back and closed the gap to 25-21 at the halftime break.

Peyton Riri moved from wing attack to goal attack and gave them many options by moving swiftly around the goal circle. She drove strongly along the back line, delivered the high lob effectively to her shooter and scored goals herself.

The second-half score seesawed between a four- and eight-goal differential, but the students stayed in the lead by keeping their composure, working as one and moving the ball sensibly.

Goal keep Jayla Reardon had a strong game. She made several crucial intercepts and tips to deny the opposition.

At the other end, shooter Kayla Namana played well when she came on in the third quarter.

She held her position strongly in the goal circle and the student’s attackers were confident in delivering the high ball into her, which Kayla completed with goals.

Other grade results (bonus point for losing by three goals or less) -

Premier Reserve: Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 40 First Light Electrical GGHS Snr B 27; Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit 32 Aorangi Contracting HSOG 16; Claydens Waikohu P2 29 TR Builds Horouta Taimana 24.

A Grade: Claydens Waikohu (2) 30 Pioneer 18; YMP Hine Taiohi Whakato 36 Gis Glass Ngatapa 11; Whalis 26 GGHS Jnr A 25.

1st Grade: Smash Palace Sportsfit 41 Campion A 19; Claydens Waikohu Social B 32 The Tyre General Ngatapa 29; OBM Blue 22 Whangara Paikea 17; Claydens Waikohu Social B 31 Claydens Waikohu Social A 20.

1st Reserve: Tatapouri Sportsfit GCs 27 Turanga Pirates Manawa 18; Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 23 Allwood Enterprises HSOG 21.

2nd Grade: OBM OG 38 Newman and Newman Ngatapa 15; YMP Manawanui 26 GGHS Tuakina 15.











