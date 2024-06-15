On a mission for gold ... the New Zealand K4 women's crew of (from left) Olivia Brett, Lisa Carrington, Tara Vaughan and Alicia Hoskin are in full training mode as they prepare for the Paris Olympics.

On a mission for gold ... the New Zealand K4 women's crew of (from left) Olivia Brett, Lisa Carrington, Tara Vaughan and Alicia Hoskin are in full training mode as they prepare for the Paris Olympics.

Gisborne sprint canoeist Alicia Hoskin is breathing the rarefied air of an Olympic campaign – and loving it.

She is in two teams going for gold at the Paris Olympics, which start on July 26.

Hoskin and multiple gold medallist Lisa Carrington will line up in the K2 500 metres, and Carrington, Hoskin, Tara Vaughan and Olivia Brett will contest the K4 500m.

In messages to her mother, Toni, she described the preparations the New Zealand canoeists were making for their tilt at Olympic glory.

They had just finished racing at two World Cup rounds.

In Szeged, Hungary, they finished a close fourth in the K4 500m and won the K2 500m. In Poznan, Poland, they won silver in the K4 and gold in the K2.

Toni Hoskin (middle) officiated at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Poznan, Poland, and got to catch up with daughter Alicia (right) and Dame Lisa Carrington.

Toni Hoskin was in Poznan officiating at the regatta, and Alicia said it was “awesome” to have her mother there, even though they couldn’t see a lot of each other during the event.

It was exciting being on the course with the best crews in the world, Alicia said. In the Poznan K4 500m, the gap from first to fourth was only a third of a second.

“It’s going to be such great racing in Paris,” she said.

In the K2, she and Carrington were focused on getting the boat off the line and travelling as fast as possible. Figuring out the best race plan, in different conditions, was like solving a puzzle.

The World Cup rounds gave the canoeists the opportunity for a full test run as a team. They then spent two days at the race venue in Paris to get a feel for the conditions they might encounter at the Olympics. It was a chance to reset and focus on the next phase of their build-up.

“We are pushing ourselves physically, mentally and emotionally to extract the most we can out of ourselves,” Hoskin said.

“It can be intense at times, but with the challenge comes so much reward, not just in performance but in the relationships, the places we get to train in, and the people we meet. I am so grateful for this.”

The Olympic campaign meant canoe team members were away from New Zealand for four months.

It was important to find ways to switch off and think about things other than kayaking, she said. She liked to be creative.

“I love putting my headphones on, playing my favourite tunes and getting out my art supplies.

“I’m creating a visual journal of my time away, trying to capture the special moments, beautiful places and the people I get to be around.”

Gisborne Olympian Alicia Hoskin is keeping what she describes as a "visual journal" of her campaign, including artwork such as this.

Coffee also held a place in her me-time sanctuary. The ritual of making the morning brew calmed and comforted her – beans from home, favourite mugs and a wonderful smell permeating the room.

Sundays often left the athletes with free time to explore wherever they happened to be.

“I love to go and hunt out local potters,” Hoskin said.

“I have a bit of a coffee-mug thing.”

She found this relaxation left her with more mental and emotional energy for training and teamwork.

This week the canoeists have been in La Base, a training facility in Le Temple-sur-Lot, a village of about 1000 people in southwest France.

“Le Temple is a beautiful place to train,” Hoskin said.

“We are doing around 14 sessions a week, on and off the water. Being in an aerobic block, we get to do our long sessions – two hours – paddling into a sunrise with French castles nestled into the hills. It’s amazing.”