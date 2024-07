Gisborne man Jonathan Geurtse died when his motorcycle struck a parked car outside the former Chalet Rendezvous last Thursday afternoon. The bike ended up 60 metres down the road by the road cone shown here. A police inquiry into the fatal crash continues. Photo / Murray Robertson

Police have released the name of the motorcyclist who died in the crash by the former Chalet Rendezvous at Okitu at Wainui Beach, Gisborne, on Thursday afternoon.

He was Jonathan Vincent Geurtse, 36, of Gisborne.

Police had stopped him for alleged speeding and soon after that, he came off his bike outside the Chalet after hitting a parked vehicle.

His bike hurtled down the road and ended 60 metres away.