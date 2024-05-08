Police outside Wellington Hospital on Wednesday evening. Photo / John Gerritsen, RNZ

Police have issued a warrant to arrest a 21-year-old Gisborne man over his involvement in an incident that saw armed police descend on Wellington Hospital last week.

Kalais Grant - who is facing charges of possessing a knife and threatening violence during an altercation where another man discharged a firearm near the hospital entrance on May 1 - failed to appear in Wellington District Court yesterday.

Police believe he may have presented a knife during a confrontation outside a motel on Riddiford St, which escalated outside the hospital entrance - where the gun was fired.

A 22-year-old man was arrested from an address in Hāwera late last week and a shotgun was recovered by police. - RNZ







