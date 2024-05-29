Trucks and buses are struggling to negotiate the strip of Grey Street that is being made too narrow for them, says Barbara Searle.

Trucks and buses are struggling to negotiate the strip of Grey Street that is being made too narrow for them, says Barbara Searle.

OPINION

Safe drop-off zone, no messing up Grey St

In our council’s Three-Year Plan consultation report, May 2024, on page 32 we read: “Over the next year we’ll work with our economic partner Trust Tairāwhiti to take a closer look at what needs to be done to revitalise our city’s central business district (CBD). Later we’ll ask you what you would like to see improved in the CBD to make it an even better place to live, work and play.”

The council and Trust Tairāwhiti have been putting this situation in the too-hard basket for too long.

There are small pockets of unused, neglected land within the CBD just begging to be given an overhaul. The Waikanae Creek ends of Peel and Bright Streets are two such places which have been ignored when deciding to mess up Grey St for commercial, local and tourist vehicles which use Grey St continuously, every day, to enter our CBD for shopping etc.

These two road ends are conveniently placed to be the perfect drop-off/loading zone for children using the skate park. Children are so quick and excited that they just “go for it” and end up in danger of running off without thinking.

Surely the owners of these areas would be willing to have our children be safer at this end of the skate park, and any work to upgrade these areas would not be as costly or interruptive to our general society.

Driving to the beach on Monday was like going down a road designed by someone in a dementia home: colours painted over the road which look like a child’s scribble; no cyclists using the unnecessarily wide, white-painted strips, while 12 vehicle drivers - including myself - were trying to negotiate the very narrow strip to and from Awapuni Road. Trucks and buses struggle to negotiate this strip of road that is being made too narrow.

Streets for People!? I thought they were already for people to use.

I think the council and Tairāwhiti Adventure Trust were thinking more of “little people” and ignoring the fact that “bigger” people need to transport “little” people to the skate park.

Making use of the Bright and Peel St ends would be more sensible for all Gisborne residents.

Barbara Searle





Mode shift confusion

I went for a drive through the new works at Grey St recently. (My bike has flat tyre and I have a crook knee – sorry.)

Early days, but it is relatively small in area and I see it is to cost $900,000. I understand it is a two-year trial.

The council blurb says in part: “This work will transform this area of Grey Street to encourage more people to use different modes of transport and get an idea of how we can make roads work better for those not travelling around in cars.”

Also, “There has been huge national and international interest in this project from some of the world’s most renowned mode shift experts.”

If we are to have a “mode shift” in our transportation habits, via Grey St-like changes, one wonders where we are going to get the massive amount of money to implement these sorts of changes more generally around the city.

We are told the majority of the money (90 per cent) is coming from the Government - as if this somehow, magically and mystically, means that it costs us as citizens next to nothing.

Each and every day we see, via the various news outlets, that we are working our way through a national financial crisis. Also, people are increasingly struggling with the cost of living, it seems, which is perhaps a more practical measure of trouble.

Are you confused? I must say, I am.

Ron Taylor





Finger pointing

How many times might one read or hear the phrase “we must respect and support all people”, and then in the next instance read a derogatory comment about a particular individual or people/group?

We live in a world that is very good at commenting and exposing injustice, bigotry, sexism, prejudice and the like, but then in the same breath speaks up and out in a way that reflects those very same elements!!

Why is that so? Am I alone in seeing or thinking this? Is there a remedy? Or is humanity guilty of forever finger-pointing without realising their own guilt?

I look forward to and hope I might hear what others have to say on this particular matter.

Russell Tolley





Well done Charlie

Re: Dawn of the zombies, May 25 story.

You’re a champion Charlie. Well done.

Andrew Hammond





Short tenure

Re: Kiwa Pools cafe owner-operator wanted, May 27 story.

Can residents be told why the current owner is leaving or has left?

G Webb





Biochar opportunities

Re: Idea could turn wood debris into profit, May 23 story.

Gisborne biochar proponents and The Gisborne Herald have been providing great coverage on biochar production opportunities. I think GH is the leading media light in NZ on this subject – thanks.

John Hooper

Biochar Network NZ



