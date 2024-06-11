Bloomfield Rd is one of many local roads around Gisborne in need of repairs.

Bloomfield Rd is one of many local roads around Gisborne in need of repairs.

OPINION

Fixing damaged roads has to come first

Re: “We should be really worried”, June 5.

Yes, we should be very worried about the use of New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) money and council money on projects not relevant to fixing or improving our region. Some of the spending of our taxes and rates is being directed to completely the wrong area.

We have roads that are dangerous and inaccessible, people cut off struggling with their livelihoods, roads so full of holes there is no actual road left, freight trucks struggling every day to get goods in and out of the area efficiently, and on the list goes.

But we spend millions on cycleways which are hardly used, and building “nice-to-have” projects before the essentials have been done. We have new speed limits in townships and other areas where they are not required, and raised crossings are being put in by all the roundabouts - which are not actual crossings and cause traffic to come to a stop while on a roundabout.

Is anyone doing any research into what this city needs in terms of infrastructure?

Our living costs rise every day, and a lot of this is to do with road transport costs. It is taking longer for trucks to travel, so the costs go up; it’s harder or impossible to get to places so alternatives must be found, which in turn pushes prices up.

Time is money after all, and a journey that should take half an hour takes double - and that’s if you make it safely. A lot of rural roads require drivers to cross the centre line just to get by the craters on the road, which is extremely unsafe. We hear horror stories every day of near-misses, and it’s not due to speeding - it’s the state of the roads. It’s only a matter of time until someone doesn’t make it.

Get the basics right and everything else will follow.

Jenny South

Troubled waters

How come some people make a big issue of a person’s race, political affiliation or religious beliefs, to name but a few?

I truly struggle to understand the vitriol meted out between different ethnic, political and religious groups. In the absence of vitriol, does it make a difference? I think it does.

I’m not for one minute suggesting we whitewash over all grievances, but that we better manage our behaviours and attitudes in spite of these issues. Difference, I believe, is a good thing. It has the potential to stimulate and challenge us in a good way - prerequisites for healthy growth and development at both the individual and organisational levels,

Why has difference become such a bone of contention? Are there unforeseen forces at play?

I believe there are. American writer Audrey Lorde penned: “It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept and celebrate those differences.”

Does that mean it is not the “issue”, but rather an inability to acknowledge and respectfully respond?

No amount of political manoeuvring, law-making or indoctrination has the power to bring about the required change.

I think while the inability to respond respectfully towards difference remains, the flames of division will burn uncontrollably.

Russell Tolley

Bumps in the night

Re: “Stop the nonsense in Grey St”, June 7.

On Thursday night, under the cover of darkness, this continued - now with additional vehicle speed bumps to negotiate. Grey St was closed from Childers Rd to Awapuni Rd roundabouts to facilitate this. Guess what, Customhouse St to Awapuni Rd was also closed from Grey St to the Childers Rd roundabouts.

Imagine a fire or medical emergency at Waikanae? Numerous motels, Awapuni School, the holiday park, let alone the many residential properties. Those emergency vehicles having to re-route all the way to Stanley Rd (which, because of this, was pretty hectic) to access the area.

In emergencies, when minutes matter, both direct accesses to Waikanae-Awapuni Rd are closed at the same time... that is lunacy.

Those additional speed bumps will also affect response times until they’re removed.

Peter Millar

Time is up

Well, I thought it was time to dish out some awards, and the only one I can give out is the dumbest, most ridiculous award, which has to go to the district council for mucking up Grey Street.

This stupidity has ruffled a lot of feathers - in fact, Gisborne citizens are fuming. And now speed bumps have been put down.

So, Gizzy drivers, if your car gets damaged because of these pathetic speed bumps, send the account to the council.

We were told to give it time - well, your time is up, council. Time to reinstate Grey St to how it used to be. We are over it already.

K.A Richardson

Children much safer

After reading so much about the goings-on in Grey St, I drove down myself for a look.

I saw lots of happy children in the skate park. Parents waiting in parked cars for them.

I had no trouble negotiating the traffic-calming structures. The children will be much safer.

I think Grey Street looks fine. Enjoy your skate park, kids!

Lara Meyer