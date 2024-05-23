John Swiatczak (centre) arrives for his pōwhiri at Gisborne Hospital on Monday with Hauora Tairāwhiti cultural adviser Owen Lloyd. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne Hospital has a new man at the top in group director of operations (GDO) John Swiatczak.

He is the permanent replacement for former Hauora Tairāwhiti (now Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti) chief executive Jim Green, who retired earlier this year after serving the community for 22 years.

Swiatczak, of English and Polish descent, trained as a nurse in the early 1990s before moving into management and leadership roles.

A GDO is responsible for leading the hospital and specialty services in each district.

“During my school days, I had the opportunity to undertake work experience in my local hospital, caring for people with learning disabilities,” said Swiatczak in a statement to the Herald.

“I was hooked and that was my entry into healthcare - and what a wonderful journey it has been.”

The Englishman recently worked in Townsville, Australia and held senior roles in the Northern Territory and New South Wales before coming to New Zealand.

Swiatczak was formally welcomed to Tairāwhiti with a pōwhiri held at Gisborne Hospital this week.

“I have been overwhelmed by the warm welcome I have received from everyone I have met.

“My pōwhiri was an emotional experience and one that I will not forget,” he said.

During the pōwhiri, staff at Gisborne Hospital spoke of how lucky they were to have Swiatczak as the new GDO given his extensive management background within acute services and his passion for staff wellbeing and patient care.

“I know that I have arrived at a time of significant change in health, and I’m committed to carrying on the work started under previous leadership.

“I am passionate about safety and quality and see these as fundamentals of patient care and service delivery.

“Consumer engagement and service co-design is instrumental in everything we do," said Swiatczak.

“To ensure we make a real difference in Tairāwhiti, it’s important that all voices are heard, including that of our community and local iwi.

“I live by the mantra of ‘what’s good for our patients is good for our organisation’ - something that has been with me since I started my leadership journey.

“I look forward to working with all of you to create a happier, healthier Tairāwhiti.”

Chris Lowry, the regional director of hospital and specialist services for Te Manawa Taki (the central North Island grouping of former health boards Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Taranaki, Waikato and Tairāwhiti) welcomed Swiatczak to his new position.

“This is a critical leadership role at a time when there continues to be a lot of change across the sector.

“I also acknowledge the work of Anne Aitcheson and Bhargarv Srinivasan over the intervening months as interim leads,” said Lowry.



