Radio hams (from left) Scott Casley (ZL2CAZ call sign), Laura Jackson (ZL3LJ) and Zachary Edwards ZL2GUN) will mark the achievement of pioneer Gisborne radio operator Ivan O'Meara when he made contact with Argentina 100 years ago in a world first. They invite the public to attend the commemorative event at EIT Tairawhiti on Saturday from 10am. Photo / Liam Clayton

Radio hams (from left) Scott Casley (ZL2CAZ call sign), Laura Jackson (ZL3LJ) and Zachary Edwards ZL2GUN) will mark the achievement of pioneer Gisborne radio operator Ivan O'Meara when he made contact with Argentina 100 years ago in a world first. They invite the public to attend the commemorative event at EIT Tairawhiti on Saturday from 10am. Photo / Liam Clayton

Gisborne amateur radio operator Ivan O’Meara was making waves 100 years ago when he made the first radio contact across the Pacific Ocean to a fellow “ham” 10,000 kilometres away in Argentina.

O’Meara’s achievement was reported not just in the Poverty Bay Herald but in international newspapers including the New York Times, which said the achievement was “claimed to be a world’s amateur radio record”.

Gisborne Amateur Radio Club is commemorating the historic event at its radio rooms at EIT Tairāwhiti Te Pūkenga on the corner of Palmerston Rd and Derby St on Saturday.

The open day runs from 10.30am to 1pm and all interested members of the public are warmly invited.

Gisborne amateur radio operators will also commemorate the centenary by contacting as many Argentinian and amateur radio operators using the special callsign ZL100AC.

O’Meara’s call sign was 2AC.

Club co-ordinator Scott Casley said O’Meara’s achievement in contacting Argentinian ham Carlos Braggio in Buenos Aires on May 22, 1924, was thought to be impossible.

At the time, it was believed that the shortwave frequencies used were unsuited for long-distance radio communications.

“It was an amazing achievement considering the distance involved and the state of communications in 1924,” Casley said.

“As a radio operator, I know so much has to go right, whether it be solar or atmospheric.”

Before establishing contact with O’Meara, Braggio had tried unsuccessfully to contact amateur radio stations in the United States.

Then he received a call from an unknown station, Casley said.

Braggio asked for its location and was surprised to hear: “2AC, Gisborne, New Zealand answers you”.

Braggio reported that the weather in Argentina was foul, with rain and many static discharges.

Daylight was just dawning, whereas it was evening in New Zealand.

The two amateurs maintained this first contact for 150 minutes.

Casley described O’Meara’s logbook as being more emotional.

O’Meara wrote: “The greatest event in my radio history. Worked CB8 Buenos Aires. Received a cable from CB8 offering hearty congratulations on our radio record. Replied to him by cable, at a cost of £2/14/- ha!!”

Braggio’s achievement is marked by a Radio Club of Argentina plaque at his former home.

There is nothing commemorating the event at O’Meara’s former home.

Gisborne Amateur Radio Club has discussed the matter.

The club knows O’Meara operated from a radio shop and later radio station in Gladstone Rd but the exact location remains unknown.