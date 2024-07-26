William Brown has a title three-peat in his sights at the King of the Coast men's open being held at Tolaga Bay Golf Club this weekend. Photo / Paul Rickard

Poverty Bay head greenkeeper William Brown will join an exclusive club if he successfully defends the King of the Coast men’s open crown at Tolaga Bay this weekend.

Brown is vying for a third consecutive KotC title - a feat that has been achieved only once in the 53-year history of the matchplay tournament.

The only man to do that was the legendary Peter Rouse, the KotC’s most dominant figure.

Rouse won the title 11 times - the first of those in 1974, the last in 1999. It included three on the trot from 1984 to 1986.

Brown, who beat Dan Collier 2 and 1 in the 2023 final, also has the chance this weekend to add to the two players to have won it four times or more - Rouse and Gisborne Park’s Ross Bignell (1972, ′73, ′75 and ‘90).