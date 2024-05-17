YMP A's Amanda Waitai shadows GMC Green's Caroline Maclaurin in last year's Poverty Bay premier women's grand final. GMC Green won this one but YMP A beat them last weekend and Gisborne Girls' High Senior A are next on their hit list tonight. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne Girls’ High School’s first XI face a tough examination tonight in the form of powerhouse YMP A to start the weekend of Poverty Bay club hockey action at Harry Barker Reserve.

The students and perennial title challengers YMP hit the Hain Farming Turf at 6pm.

“That’s a massive mountain to climb for the students tonight,” hockey commentator Tony Scragg said.

“YMP showed last week their dominance early on in this competition with a good win (3-1) over defending champions GMC Green.

“It will take a good side to beat them this season and Girls’ High will be up against it tonight.”

Gisborne Boys’ High School’s first XI take on YMP B in a men’s game at 7.30pm.

“Boys High should win that one,” Scragg said.

The side, with a win and a draw from their two games so far, have been building in confidence under the coaching of Wade Manson and Aiden Scragg.

“Back-to-back wins would see the students become a real force to be reckoned with in the men’s competition,” Tony Scragg said.

The Saturday programme gets under way with GMC Green women in action against PGG Wrightson Ngātapa at 12.30pm.

“Look for GMC to bounce back strongly from their loss last weekend,” Scragg predicted.

“That will have hurt them and they will want to make amends.

“Watch out Ngātapa. There will be truckloads of ‘Green Machine’ attacks coming your way.”

The 2pm fixture pits GMC Kowhai against Emerre & Hathaway Lytton Paikea Sports Club (LPSC).

“Paikea go in as favourites. They had a narrow win last week against Girls’ High, but they have the talent to do better.”

Reigning premier men’s champs YMP A men face Waituhi at 3.30pm in what looks set to be the game of the weekend.

“YMP have started the season with a perfect run on attack (21 goals for, none against in two games), but their defence has so far not been tested,” Scragg said.

“We know that Waituhi lift when they take on YMP A in what is a replay of last year’s final.

“Expect the YMP A defence to be tested tomorrow afternoon.”

The final match of the day, at 5pm, is a derby between LPSC Traktion and LPSC Resene Masters.

“They are clubmates but there will be no love lost.

“Traktion are trying to find their way back to form and tomorrow they could do so at the expense of the Masters.

“The Masters will be out to test them, though, and the prospect of scoring their second goal in the season to date will no doubt inspire the veterans’ attack.”







