Waikanae and Midway beaches are covered in woody debris. Councillor Larry Foster has suggested that access to surfing locations such as The Pipe and Roberts Road should be prioritised for clearing over winter, as surfers remain active all year. Photo / Paul Rickard

About 390,000 tonnes of woody debris has been removed from the catchment areas of Tairāwhiti.

Gisborne District Council recovery programme manager Rod Sheridan told the Sustainable Tairāwhiti Committee that figure represented about 25 to 30 per cent of the woody debris “initially identified” as being in the catchment areas.

Sheridan said some woody debris had moved because of further rain events, while forestry contractors and farmers had removed some.

The council would prioritise its woody debris work, and go back to the Government with a “strong forecast” of what woody debris remained, he said. This would assist with further funding requests.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz said she had recently received “lovely feedback” on Radio Ngāti Porou about the clearance work.

Sheridan said winter was a good time to work at Tikapa Beach and Te Araroa Beach.

“There’s a lot of [public] support around there.”

Most removed wood had been burned with high oxygen burning or natural burning .

Councillor Larry Foster asked how the woody debris more recently deposited at the city beaches and up the coast would be handled.

Sheridan said the council was working with Surf Lifesaving NZ and aiming to have 50 metres clear on either side of the two city surf clubs.

The entirety of the two city beaches would not be cleared because “we don’t want to burn through cash”.

The council wanted to clear the city beaches by Labour Weekend.

“That’s always been our game.”

There would be another sweep of the beaches before Christmas.

Foster said Roberts Rd and The Pipe were the most used parts of the city beaches over winter because surfers operated 12 months of the year.

Those areas could be cleared as they were probably more utilised in winter, because of southerly swells and good surf.

“Surfers have to clamber over logs and debris just to get into the surf.”

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said such issues were operational not recovery matters, but staff would seek information.

Sheridan said the council had just received another $18 million of Government funding to clear woody debris.

In his screen display to councillors, Sheridan said active work sites included Te Arai, Uawa/Hikuwai, Waiapu, Waimata/Pakarae and Whatatutu/Te Karaka.

Woody debris challenges include:

Increased rainfall may saturate the ground hindering machine mobility and posing risks;

High temperatures may place restrictions or completely halt burning activity;

The ongoing maintenance of recently remediated rivers in areas like Te Arai and Waimata poses a significant concern because of the potential regrowth of trees and vegetation, and compromises the effectiveness of restoration efforts.







