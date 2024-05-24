The Gisborne couples evacuated from New Caledonia passed burnt-out cars and residential roadblocks on their way to the airport, and home. Photo / AP

The four Gisborne people evacuated from riot-stricken New Caledonia were relieved to be “home, safe and sound” after emergency flights back to New Zealand.

Graham and Kathy Elliott and Luisa and Grant Walsh flew into New Zealand in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They had been attending a travel industry conference in New Caledonia when civil unrest erupted into fatal violence, destruction and looting.

The couples were among 100 New Zealanders and Australians evacuated from the French Pacific territory on board a second mercy flight involving Kiwis since evacuations started.

“We were flown out on a French military aircraft, a very comfortable new Airbus, to Brisbane,” Graham said.

“We connected there with a New Zealand Defence Force Boeing for the flight back to New Zealand.”

The group finally got their heads on the pillow at around 4.30am Thursday after arriving at Auckland Airport.

Graham said it was a “rather eventful” trip home.

“It started with a bus ride from the Hotel Chateau Royal, where we had been staying, to the domestic airport.”

Their hotel was only about 3km away from where the riots started.

“We passed upside down and burnt-out cars, evidence of fires and residents manning roadblocks in their streets.

“We caught a domestic flight to the international airport after going through heavy French security.”

They had a long wait once they got there for their flights to Brisbane, he said.

“But hey - we are home, safe and sound.”







