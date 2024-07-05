The clean-up crews are focusing on the areas between The Cut at Waikanae and Captain Morgans, as well as 100 metres on either side of the Midway Surf Life Saving Club.

“Crews will work around the tides on Midway and Waikanae between the hours of 5am and 11pm, on weekdays only, for the next three weeks,” Hadfield said.

“The wood will be taken off-site for high-oxygen burning.

“As well as these two areas, any other piece of wood that looks like it could re-mobilise with the tide will also be removed.”

The extended hours of operation could cause some disturbance to nearby residents.

“We apologise in advance. We want to get this work done efficiently to minimise any disruption.”





Contractors have started removing the massive amounts of woody debris from sections of the city beachfront.

Following this clean-up, the beaches will be groomed again from mid-September in preparation for summer.

“We will also ensure ongoing monitoring is carried out to ensure any large woody material that could be a risk is removed.

“We are working on a plan for other beaches around our region, but have prioritised the town beaches because they are the most well-used.”

Coastal areas around Tairāwhiti were again inundated with tonnes of wood after huge swells, wind and rain battered the region last week.