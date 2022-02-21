The trial is being held before Judge Russell Collins, seen in a file photo. Everyone in court is required to wear face masks. Photo / NZME

The trial is being held before Judge Russell Collins, seen in a file photo. Everyone in court is required to wear face masks. Photo / NZME

A teenage girl was subjected to months of physical and sexual abuse after moving to live with her father, a court was told on Monday.

The father's lawyer, however, told the jury trial in the Napier District Court that the alleged offences did not happen.

The court heard that the girl had grown up with her mother in another city.

Her father had relatively little to do with her upbringing before she moved to live with him.



The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault on a person in a family relationship as the trial got under way.

However, he pleaded not guilty to 28 other charges including raping a female aged 12 to 16, attempted rape, unlawful sexual connection, indecent assault, assaulting a person with a blunt instrument, assault on a female and attempted unlawful sexual connection.

The man also denied ill-treating a dog and supplying the girl with cannabis and 'magic mushrooms'.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Stuart said the charges alleged the man punched and choked the girl, hit her with objects, beat her pet dog and sexually abused her.

Stuart said the court would hear about an incident in the kitchen of the man's house.

He said the girl asked the man to pick up a tea towel off the floor, the man got extremely angry, and "all of a sudden she was backed up against the kitchen cabinets and he was choking her with his left hand".

Defence counsel Leo Lafferty said the defence case would be "simple and stark – that (the defendant) did not do these acts, and that these events did not occur".

Judge Russell Collins reminded the jury of six men and six women that the defendant began the trial with a presumption of innocence and it would stay that way unless the Crown could make them sure of his guilt.

"It's the Crown which has the job of doing the proving (of guilt)," he said.

The judge advised the jury not to conduct their own inquiries outside the evidence they would hear in court, and to decide the case using reasoning and logic.

"You have to put any feeling that you have about the nature of the charges completely to one side," the judge said.

The trial continues.