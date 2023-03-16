Erin Long with bags of homemade dog treats. Photo / David Haxton

A young Waikanae entrepreneur is raising funds for the SPCA via a thriving dog treat making scheme.

Erin Long, 9, started her charitable business after reading the Young Change Makers children’s books which centred on inspiring others, making a difference and compassionate kids.

One of the stories featured a girl called Annabelle, from New York, who is an animal advocate.

“I was inspired by her so I decided to raise some money for the SPCA.

“I did a lemonade stall outside our house last year. Lots of people came and gave me money for the SPCA.

“I stopped for a bit because it was getting cold and windy.”

Erin changed tack and decided to have a go at making dog treats.

Erin Long feeds the family dog a tasty treat. Photo / David Haxton

She consulted a book, Cooking For Your Dog, that Erin’s mother Sarah had for years, and got to work in the family kitchen.

So far Erin, with help from her sister Penelope, 6, has created honey dog biscuits, banana honey dog biscuits, beef crunchies, beef jerky and classic dog biscuits.

Running a stall outside her house wasn’t really an option so her father set up a Facebook page for his daughter’s charitable business called Erin’s Barking Bakery.

Her homemade dog treats have been popular with dog owners with strong sales; $1 from each sale is set aside for the SPCA.

Sarah was “very proud” of her daughter.

“She comes home from school and rather than going on the computer she’s in the kitchen baking, packaging or doing administration work.

“She’s doing it all and even has a spreadsheet which keeps track of baking, sales, deliveries and more.”

Erin was collecting money so she could give it to the SPCA branch in Levin at Christmas time.















