Amelia was last seen in Kaitaia but police say she also has family in Ashburton. Photo / via Police NZ

Amelia was last seen in Kaitaia but police say she also has family in Ashburton. Photo / via Police NZ

Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old went missing in the Far North.

The girl, named Amelia, lives at home with her family in Kaitaia. A police spokesperson said her family was new to the area.

Amelia also has family in the Ashburton area.

Police appeal for infromation after 14v year old Amelia goes missing from her home in the far North. Photo / via Police NZ

She was last seen wearing a black top, black shorts and red shoes.

The spokesperson said her family was concerned for her wellbeing. Police are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact 111 and quote file number 220731/0823.