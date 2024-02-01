Neill Gordon chats to Hawke's Bay Today reporter Mitchell Hageman at Gingas In the Stings at the Common Room Hastings. Video Paul Taylor

A small Hastings bar became a beacon for ‘ginga’ pride on Thursday night, as more than a hundred natural, past, and wannabe redheads banded together for a heartwarming celebration of all things ginger.

Hawke’s Bay Today reporter Mitchell Hageman, a non-ginger, went along and discovered why you should never underestimate the power of those blessed with the unique mop and perhaps even thought about dying his own hair the glorious colour.

As the Hawke’s Bay sun descended on Hastings’ Common Room bar on Thursday night, a young reporter nervously walked towards the “red wave” that awaited him inside.

A blue shirt and brown shorts probably weren’t the best outfit to blend in at a party full of gingers, but he took the chance anyway.

Would he be shunned for not getting into the spirit, or chastised as revenge for that ginger joke he made as a kid?

No. It turns out it was the exact opposite, as co-organiser Neill Gordon (with his marvellously bushy ginger eyebrows) warmly welcomed him and many other normies into his inaugural ‘Gingas in the Stings’ event.

“Our kaupapa is redhead pride, and anyone who supports that is welcome,” he said.

Clever ginger memes lined the walls, as did orange streamers and balloons. Ginger beer, red (red) wine, and even red-coloured alcoholic beer were on hand, as well as, of course, pizza.

Gordon and co-organiser Reverend Jill MacDonald got the idea at an earlier event they hosted, miraculously finding out that five people at the meeting were gingers just like them.

Thursday’s family-friendly event was pitched as a way to celebrate and connect with those blessed with red hair (and those who once were and still identify as ginger), and there was no shortage of creative mops and costumes on display.

It also wasn’t an accident February 1 was the chosen date.

The event lined up with the Gaelic traditional festival, which marks the beginning of spring, and for Christians, it is the feast day of the saintly redhead Brigid, who is said to have turned bathwater into beer.

“I’m not sure it was red beer, which they produced at the common room this evening, but still, that’s a saint and miracle worth celebrating,” Gordon said.

Gordon and MacDonald’s dream of seeing a cafe “lined with a sea of red” soon became a reality as the night progressed.

In Gordon’s own words, the “vibes” were fantastic.

People wore pictures of their old ginger selves, nametags of famous ginger people, as well as red wigs and glasses.

A rousing cover of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” (Sweet ginga hair) also got the whole audience singing, and prizes were given out to those with the “most fantastic beard” and “praiseworthy locks”.

Kaitlin (left), Kirsty, Brielle, Micah and Jesse of Hawke's Bay celebrate at Gingas in the Stings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kaitlin, Kirsty, Brielle, Jesse and Micah were one of the many mixed-age groups there celebrating the occasion.

They all said it was great to be able to celebrate the benefits of having red hair.

“I think it’s pretty unique because it’s not all that common. It’s quite fun, though,” Kaitlin said.

“You get this weird sense of happiness from being around other gingers.”

Micah, a non-ginger in the group, wore a red headband in support of her friends.

Brielle was Kirsty’s first redhead child out of five, and she said that gingers like herself were often quite robust because of the bullying they could potentially face.

“But all the old people love our hair colour,” she added.

People from as far away as Whakatāne had turned up, as well as one special guest from Matamata who had an incredible cause.

Portrait photographer Bianca Duimel was there representing her bullying awareness project Red Matters.

The project showcases the beauty of those with red hair in an effort to prevent bullying and stereotyping.

“I’ve been working on it for nine years. I’ve photographed 700 redheads of all ages,” she said.

“It’s really addressing bullying.”

Matamata portrait artist Bianca Duimel brings her photography project Red Matters to Gingas in the Stings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Duimel said she hopes to travel the country with the project and said events like this were a great way to help celebrate and start positive conversations.

As the night continued with Ed Sheeran covers and Celtic-themed covers of popular songs, Hawke’s Bay well and truly saw red as the setting sun glowed a beautiful orange hue.

“Say it once, say it loud. I am ginger, and I am proud,” the crowd shouted.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.