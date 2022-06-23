Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A storm is gathering over Labour as supply shortages, the cost-of-living crisis, gang violence and Māori co-governance issues frustrate voters. By Jane Clifton

All around the world, pandemic and war are causing consumer crises, but they have starkly different tipping points.

Wheat, fuel, gas, fertiliser and cooking oil were in the first wave of shortages causing rapid-onset inflation. Now things are becoming more culturally specific. Russia's dominance of cod fisheries threatens Britain with a grave fish 'n' chips shortage. In Australia, KFC is using cabbage instead of A$12 lettuces in its burgers.

But who would have predicted New Zealand would literally hit the wall?

"Wadda we want?" the next parliamentary protest encampment will chant up at the Beehive. "Gib! When do we wannit?" "Now!"

The $20 block of cheese and the 30-year high in fruit and vegetable price inflation were bad, but this challenge to the ancestral right of every New Zealander to size, glue, hammer, plaster and plane slabs of gypsum-packed cardboard to anything not moving has proven a breaking point for the collective psyche.

Oh, for the carefree days of March's anti-mandate protests, when a person could rig themselves up a particle-board dunny cubicle smack bang on Parliament's grounds, without either having to take out a new mortgage or ram-raid a Mitre 10.

Accordingly, one of the emergency tourniquets Jacinda Ardern applied to the body politic in her Cabinet reshuffle last week was to effectively appoint a "Minister of Gib". The prime ministerial transfer of responsibility for building and construction to the can-do Housing Minister Megan Woods, and away from the struggling Poto Williams, will not easily solve the problem but it might be a start.

Our dominant supplier, Fletcher Building, simply can't meet demand. Canny developers, including one of the building company's own shareholders, are now importing wallboard and, ominously for Fletcher, finding it cheaper.

For everyone else, the foreseeable future is Gib-less, so desperately needed new-builds are losing momentum. Hundreds of businesses could go under, and few alternatives suggest themselves. Scrim is illegal, concrete is now prohibitively expensive, and the building code is a bit dark on adobe and bubble wrap.

Board to tears

Probably the only thing Woods can do in the interim is to outlaw the actual glueing-on of Gib, so it's more reusable. She'd have to be brave. New Zealanders are raised to believe that Gib nailed on without glue will fall straight off again. Second-hand Gib is almost certainly against the national religion.

Maybe there's a way of recycling old, broken-up Gib back into new Gib? But neither recycling measure would be enough to stem the brutally confronting shortage.

A hasty Gib summit last week produced no quick solutions, although an officials' to-do list included hopeful terms such as "industry collaboration". The bottom line appears to be the same as for the grocery sector: letting one or two companies corner more than 90 per cent of a market for any essential product or service is a problem, even without a global supply-chain crisis. Industry assertions that building specifications are written – deliberately or inadvertently – so as to favour Fletcher's Gib over competitors' wallboards clearly need urgent investigation.

The Commerce Commission is already doing one of its increasingly fearsome market studies into our heavily vertically integrated building-products sector. The reasons potential Fletcher competitors, notably multinational Knauf, gave up spirited attempts to get their plasterboard into our market over the years should make the report quite a page-turner.

Meanwhile, consumers' hopes may hang on emergency wallboard imports becoming a permanent, price-depressing monopoly-buster.

Is this heinous outage the Government's fault? No. Nor is the Australian plasterboard shortage its government's doing. Nor is inflation. Vertiginous food-price inflation is pretty much universal. Every country is suffering; only the precise consumer pinch points vary.

Nor is our Government the only one contributing extra momentum to prices as a result of its spending policies. It's widely recognised that the alternative – austerity – invariably hurts the poor the most.

If anyone is to blame for these hostile conditions, it's the mysterious person who once did something they shouldn't with a Chinese bat, and Russian President Vladimir Putin for his brutal manspreading. But New Zealand is in the El Nino equivalent of our political weather: the blaming season. Even if the Government did hit on a way to eradicate inflation and goods shortages in New Zealand, which would be a feat of globally feted magnificence, voters here would likely say it was "just Jacinda showing off on the world stage again".

Her Cabinet reshuffle was proportionate, overdue and, in some aspects, quite inspired. But the polls suggest the damage it aims at repairing is already too extensive. Voters' grievances over the vaulting cost of living and increasingly audacious gang crime are just the latest black marks against the Government. Myriad niggles linger over the pandemic's management. Clumsy and indistinct political salesmanship of Māori co-governance aspirations have turned what was once an uneasy racist undercurrent into something that threatens to become a strident overtone next election.

Even Ardern's dexterity abroad, including her extracting the undreamed-of concession that Australia might soften its policy of sending New Zealand-born, Australian-bred criminals "home", seems to cut little ice. Last term's accolade-strewn foreign diplomacy is this term's self-indulgent gallivanting.

In Chippy we trust

For the opposition, the season is pure La Nina. With the forces of the entire universe seemingly against Labour, National and Act MPs need scarcely get up in the morning. Swat a lazy paw in the air and another outrage will fall from the sky. The headlines simply write themselves. Any opposition faux pas, such as National being too scared to hold its regional conference debates in public, simply die of scant media oxygen.

It was not even a good sign for Labour that the reshuffle got more coverage than the new All Blacks squad. A handful of portfolios in poor shape were tactfully reassigned or "shared" with new "assistants" – which in the blaming season equals humiliating admissions of failure, rather than the green shoots of new talent. Police, local government, housing and immigration have seen the strongest opposition tub-thumping, and all are now subject to belated remedial action.

Still, giving the ever-chipper Chris Hipkins the benighted police portfolio is as good as launching a hit new reality TV show. Voice-over: "Chippy beamed in the face of deadly Covid. Now watch him flatten the meth-transmission curve and socially distance the Killer Beez from the Tribesmen."