Giant puppet takes over Aotea Square

Puppeteers control Leor, a 4 metre giant puppet, the feature of an interactive performance named String Symphony in Aotea Square. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Puppeteers control Leor, a 4 metre giant puppet, the feature of an interactive performance named String Symphony in Aotea Square. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Leor, a giant string puppet, has taken over Aotea Sqaure in central Auckland as the first in a series of free live entertainment events over February.

Made from over a kilometre of woven rope and lighting up with the aid of 600 LEDs at night, the puppet is controlled by members of the audience who get to pull on strings to animate the marionette.

Philip Mitchell, artistic director of String Symphony Theatre, the Australian creative team behind Leor, says that the installation is about a conversation and co-ordination between the audience who control the puppet.

10-year-old Liesel Butler helps control Leor, a giant puppet made from over 1km of woven rope. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“Most people haven’t operated a puppet before - and they get to experience what it is to move an object in space,” Mitchell said. “It’s a very special and unique experience.”

Mitchell said that the Spare Parts Theatre is about getting people to feel something through a visual experience that moves them, hopefully, to a new understanding of themselves and the place we live in.

“People are mesmerised, and they have this genuine engagement and joy looking up at this amazing puppet,” Mitchell said.

“The best feedback has been the smiles on people’s faces.”