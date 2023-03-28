The carrot rocket is ready to launch in Ohakune with the Youtube sensations behind the sculpture planning to attend the unveiling. Photo / Supplied

A carrot rocket sculpture more than five metres tall will be unveiled in Ohakune this weekend thanks to a madcap plan from a pair of Youtube sensations.

Joshua Carrott and Oliver Kendal have more than 8 million subscribers across their popular channels: Korean Englishman and ‘Jolly’.

After a trip to Ohakune in 2017 Kendal planned to donate a statue to the Carrot Adventure Park in honour of his friend, Joshua Carrott.

The funding for the statue was raised from Once Upon a Time in Carrotland a biography on Carrott, written and published by Kendal without Carrott’s knowledge, and sold more than 12,000 copies.

Dave Scott from the Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park Trust said the YouTube stars will be attending the launching of the carrot rocket.

“Come as you are or come in fancy dress. It will be a spectacular day of celebration,” Scott said.

There will be food stalls, garden plants, crafts and face painting to go along with the unveiling of the carrot rocket statue.

For lucky attendees there will also be giveaways on the day.

The carrot rocket sculpture will join a crop of other super-sized vegetables in the Adventure Park, such as Muncho Manchester the Carrot, Crimson King Swede, Sir Lancelot Brussels Sprout, Perla Potato, and Panorama Parsnip.

On a Youtube video posted by ‘Jolly’ Dave Scott also announced that Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park would be renamed Carrotland Ohakune, as first dubbed by Carrott and Kendal.

“Dreamed up and developed by a team of local volunteers, the Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park pays homage to the rich growers heritage in our region and shows our love for our people and place.”

The carrot rocket was designed by New Zealand boat builder, Max Laver, living in Piopio.

The carrot rocket launch is on Saturday, April 1, at 10am in the Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park, Thermex Regional Events Fund as well as Ski FM are supporting the Ohakune event.